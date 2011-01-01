Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
An ensemble comedy about a talented-but-carefree detective, a by-the-book police captain and their precinct colleagues. While based in the workplace, the series is not really about the job – it’s about the men and women behind the badge.
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.
DAVE
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
"DAVE" centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, he vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.
Insecure
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Created by and starring Issa Rae, this comedy series looks at the friendship of two modern-day black women and all of their tribulations.
Game of Thrones
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
The epic HBO drama series based on the acclaimed book series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George R.R. Martin.
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
The Voice
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2011)
Four famous musician coaches will each select singers to mentor into artists during the blind auditions. Once they have their teams, the star coaches will bring in their personal songwriters, producers, and high-powered friends to help their teams evolve. Ultimately, America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize.
Good Girls
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local supermarket at (toy) gunpoint. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn't take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. From Executive Producer Jenna Bans ("Scandal") comes this comedy-infused drama that mixes a little "Thelma and Louise" with a bit of "Bre
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
Mrs. America
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, aka “the sweetheart of the silent majority.” Through the eyes of the women of the era – both Schlafly and second wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus – the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.
Mrs. America features an all-star team in front of and behind the cameras. Two-time Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Cate Blanchett headlines as Phyllis Schlafly, leading a stellar cast portraying some of the most iconic women of the era, including Emmy Award nominated Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Emmy Award nominated Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus, and Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan. The cast also boasts Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Paulson, Emmy Award nominated John Slattery, Emmy Award nominated Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey and Kayli Carter.
Executive Producers are Emmy Award winner Dahvi Waller (Mad Men), who serves as creator and showrunner, Academy Award nominated Stacey Sher (Django Unchained, Erin Brockovich), Coco Francini, Cate Blanchett and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel, Billions), who directed four of the nine episodes, including the first two.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
John Oliver hosts this 30-minute comedy series that takes a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events.
Saturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)
NBC in association with Broadway Video Enterprises bring you the landmark sketch comedy series.
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Revolving around a group of employees at a big-box store, it examines love, friendship and the beauty of everyday moments.
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
1938 Los Angeles is a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.
The Blacklist
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) has been one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives. Brokering shadowy deals for criminals across the globe, Red was known by many as "The Concierge of Crime."
For Life
TV14 • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2020)
Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. Aaron's complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden helps shine a light on the flaws and challenges in the U.S. penal and legal systems.
Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Precious”) and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Game Change,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”), comes EMPIRE, a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire whose three sons and wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, the family drama stars Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Crash,” “Hustle & Flow”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).
Shameless
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
When single dad Frank Gallagher is not at the bar spending what little money he has, he's passed out on the floor. But his industrious kids have found ways to grow up in spite of him. Starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum.
Real Time With Bill Maher
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Bill Maher hosts this live one-hour talk show that features a monologue, roundtable discussions and special guests.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart
TVPG • Reality, Music • TV Series (2020)
Uniting two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life -- music and love, 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings, and ultimately, fall in love. The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it's time to take their relationships to the next level. The harmony of the couples is tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. The couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion get a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Zoey Clarke is a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in the tech world of San Francisco. After an unexpected event, she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through music. People are unknowingly singing their feelings through popular songs -- just to her. At first, she questions her own sanity and turns to the only person she thinks can help explain what's happening -- her neighbor Mo, a devoted music enthusiast, and DJ. With Mo's help, she realizes what's happening and soon discovers that this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2007)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic lives of Hollywood's modern-day Brady Bunch. Can two famous clans come together as one united front? Or will their individual lust for the limelight end up fracturing the family?
Forensic Files
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (1996)
Forensic Files profiles intriguing crimes, accidents, and outbreaks of disease from around the world. Follow coroners, medical examiners, law enforcement personnel and legal experts as they seek the answers to baffling and mysterious cases, which have been ripped from the headlines. Forensic Files puts a new spin on the “whodunit” genre and will satisfy the most ardent true-crime buffs.
What We Do in the Shadows
TVMA • Comedy, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
A look into the daily lives of four vampires who've been together for hundreds of years; after a visit from their dark lord and leader, they're reminded of their purpose in coming to New York City over a century ago.
Prodigal Son
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Malcolm Bright is a gifted criminal psychologist, using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, a serial killer father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses. Bright's only ally is his sister, Ainsley, a TV journalist who wishes her brother would take a break from murder and have a normal life. Unfortunately for his sister, the only way Bright feels normal is by solving cases with the help of his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo. Arroyo's one of the best detectives around, and he expects no less from his team, which includes Detective JT Tarmel, a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself.
The Goldbergs
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling, but for geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy.
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1989)
This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum.
American Idol
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2018)
American Idol returns on ABC! The groundbreaking series launched the careers of superstars Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry among many others. Idol alumni are responsible for 13 Grammys, over 61 million album sales, 47 Platinum records, 95 Gold records, 444 Billboard No. 1 hits, 257 million digital downloads, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award. Now, the search is on for the next American Idol.
Seinfeld
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1989)
In the Emmy award-winning "Seinfeld," Jerry Seinfeld provides a hysterical look at life as a single adult in the '90s.
American Housewife
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
A confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring.
Siren
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
The hour-long drama takes us inside Bristol Cove – a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl (played by Eline Powell) proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.
Billions
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)
Emmy and Golden Globe winners Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Lewis) are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series.
Run
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
A woman whose humdrum life gets turned upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years earlier.
Dark Side of the Ring
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Professional wrestling is the only sport where its stars live in two worlds and balance their in-ring characters with real life. This series examines these complex intersections of fantasy and reality while uncovering wrestling's dark and untold history.
Last Man Standing
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley star in this series about three mothers whose lives unravel to the point of murder.
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
Futurama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry, is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
The Plot Against America
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Imagining an alternate American history during WWII, this series is told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey.
Single Parents
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2018)
A group of single parents lean on each other.
How I Met Your Mother
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realizes that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.
The Good Doctor
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.