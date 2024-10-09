Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

La MáquinaLa Máquina

After a devastating loss, Esteban “LaMáquina” Osuna (Gael García Bernal) is at a low point in his boxing career. Lucky for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) is determined to get him back on top. But when a nefarious organization rears its head, the stakes of this rematch become life or death. While struggling to mount a comeback, Esteban must also juggle his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González), a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world. more

After a devastating loss, Esteban "LaMáquina" Osuna (Gael García ...

Starring: Gael García BernalDiego LunaEiza González

DramaBoxingSportsActionTV Series2024

La Máquina

Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.