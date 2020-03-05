DEVS Official Trailer
Devs

TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction, Thriller • TV Series • 2020

In Devs, an FX limited series, a young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech...more

In Devs, an FX limited series, a young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company.

Episode 1

Episode 1

When her boyfriend Sergei vanishes after starting a new job at the secretive Devs division of tech company Amaya, software engineer Lily begins to suspect that his disappearance may not be as clear-cut as it seems.
Episode 2

Episode 2

Lily enlists ex-boyfriend Jamie’s help to investigate Sergei’s disappearance. She begins to question what she really knew about Sergei. Presented by FX.
Episode 3

Episode 3

Lily returns to work at Amaya and explains her suspicions to Jen and Anya. Forest is visited by Laine, a powerful senator asking questions about the Devs project. Presented by FX.
Episode 4

Episode 4

After Lily’s behavior at Amaya, Kenton forces her to see a psychiatrist. Meanwhile, the Devs team disagree over the ethics of their invention, and Forest asserts his commitment to the project. Written and directed by Alex Garland.
Episode 5

Episode 5

Kenton pays Jamie a visit to guarantee his silence, while Katie covertly exploits the Devs system for her own ends. Written and directed by Alex Garland.
Episode 6

Episode 6

Lily and Jamie visit Forest looking for answers, and Katie reveals to Lily the true nature of the Devs system. Written and directed by Alex Garland.
Episode 7

Episode 7

The Devs team perfect the system, and Forest and Katie wait for the completion of the Devs project. Lily and Jamie try to avoid its threat, but a visit from Kenton leaves Lily with no choice. Written and directed by Alex Garland.
Episode 8

Episode 8

Lily arrives for her final confrontation with Forest and Katie. Written and directed by Alex Garland.

