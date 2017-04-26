EMMY® WINNING A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.more
EMMY® WINNING A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to s...More
Starring: Elisabeth MossJoseph FiennesYvonne Strahovski
Creator: Bruce Miller
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EMMY® WINNING A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
Starring: Elisabeth MossJoseph FiennesYvonne StrahovskiSamira WileyAlexis Bledel
Creator: Bruce Miller
About this Show
The Handmaid's Tale
EMMY® WINNING A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
Starring: Elisabeth MossJoseph FiennesYvonne StrahovskiSamira WileyAlexis Bledel
Creator: Bruce Miller