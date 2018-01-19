8 seasons available (100 episodes)

Gold miners Dakota Fred and his son Dustin are determined to make a fortune no matter the risk. But to find the big gold payout, they'll put their lives on the line by diving deep beneath the raging waters of one of Alaska's wildest creeks.more

Gold miners Dakota Fred and his son Dustin are determined to make...More

Starring: Dustin HurtFred Hurt

TV14RealityAdventureActionSurvivalTV Series2018
