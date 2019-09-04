Original • 3 seasons available (30 episodes)

Wu-Tang: An American SagaWu-Tang: An American Saga

EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.more

EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-...More

Starring: Ashton SandersShameik MooreDave East

Creators: Alex TseRZA

TVMABlack StoriesDramaTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 - Trailer
Episode 5 Sneak Peek
Episode 7 Sneak Peek
Episode 4 Sneak Peek
Episode 6 Sneak Peek
Episode 8 Sneak Peek
Episode 9 Sneak Peek
Season Finale Sneak Peek
Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Inside the Series
Wu-Tang: an American Saga Season 2 Official Trailer
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Official Trailer)

About this Show

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Starring: Ashton SandersShameik MooreDave EastSiddiq SaundersonMarcus Callender

Creators: Alex TseRZA

TVMABlack StoriesDramaTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

You May Also Like

PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Godfather of HarlemTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Power Book III: Raising KananTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
MikeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Dark Side of the 90sTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
For LifeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
White Men Can't JumpR • Basketball, Comedy • Movie (2023)
FargoTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
ClawsTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Wonder YearsTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
WokeTVMA • Black Stories, Animation • TV Series (2020)
DAVETVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.