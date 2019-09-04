EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.more
EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-...More
Starring: Ashton SandersShameik MooreDave East
Creators: Alex TseRZA
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EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.
Starring: Ashton SandersShameik MooreDave EastSiddiq SaundersonMarcus Callender
Creators: Alex TseRZA
About this Show
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.
Starring: Ashton SandersShameik MooreDave EastSiddiq SaundersonMarcus Callender
Creators: Alex TseRZA