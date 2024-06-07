Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

QueenieQueenie

After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild.more

After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks...More

Starring: Dionne BrownTilly KeeperElisha Applebaum

Creator: Candice Carty-Williams

DramaTV Series2024

Queenie S1 - Trailer

About this Show

Queenie

After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild.

Starring: Dionne BrownTilly KeeperElisha ApplebaumLaura WhitmoreSamuel Adewunmi

Creator: Candice Carty-Williams

DramaTV Series2024

