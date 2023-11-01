Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family's origin.more
Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her childre...More
Starring: Mia IsaacAdrienne WarrenChipo Chung
Creator: Marissa Jo Cerar
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Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family's origin.
Starring: Mia IsaacAdrienne WarrenChipo ChungAshley ThomasLashay Anderson
Creator: Marissa Jo Cerar
About this Show
Black Cake
Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family's origin.
Starring: Mia IsaacAdrienne WarrenChipo ChungAshley ThomasLashay Anderson
Creator: Marissa Jo Cerar