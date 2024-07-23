Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

Hosted by Kate Upton, “Dress My Tour” takes fans behind the curtain of the unpredictable fashion and music industries. The series follows 11 aspiring fashion designers on the raw, emotional journey of creating stunning fashion pieces worthy of the music world's biggest names like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more. As these designers compete to make their mark on the fashion and music industries, find out which one of them truly has what it takes to design for the stars and win the $100k prize!more

Starring: Kate UptonMarina ToybinaLaurieann Gibson

Creator: Holly Davis Carter

RealityCompetitionTV Series2024
