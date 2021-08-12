The D'Amelio Show

Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

The D'Amelio ShowThe D'Amelio Show

Documentaries • TV Series2021

From relative obscurity and seemingly normal life to being thrust into the Hollywood ...more

From relative obscurity and seemingly normal life to being thrust...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Charli D’Amelio? What the Heck?

Charli D’Amelio is the current queen of TikTok, and fast fame has turned her life upside down. She seeks normalcy through competitive dance, but influencer life is all-consuming. Meanwhile, sister Dixie struggles with anxiety as haters target her online.
Episode 2

A True Story of Us

Charli struggles with social anxiety while hoping to bond with new friends. Dixie leans on her boyfriend Noah to help her through a dark time. Marc and Heidi discover parenting two girls in the spotlight brings its own challenges.
Episode 3

No One Ever Says That to Your Face

Big events mean big emotions for the D’Amelio sisters. Charli is nominated for a Kid’s Choice Award, but will her perfectionism be her undoing? Dixie faces her first live performance, but can she pull it off?
Episode 4

Do You Feel Like It’s Worth It?

The D’Amelios invite their social media star friends over for Hibachi, and they spill some unexpected tea over dinner. While Dixie dives into songwriting, haters come out for Charli and “death day” discussions overtake it all.
Episode 5

Head On a Swivel

Dixie arranges a girls’ weekend for Charli and their friends. Poolside truth telling brings the girls closer together, as Charli struggles to find balance with work pressures mounting along with the hate comments.
Episode 6

Are You Okay?

Charli and Dixie’s new clothing line is almost ready to launch, but Charli’s work fatigue is taking a toll. Dixie takes Charli shopping as a pre-birthday pick-me-up, but when a paparazzo shows up, things go south, fast.
Episode 7

Nothing Is As It Seems Online

Charli has reached her breaking point, so her parents arrange for some time off. A hometown bestie comes for a much needed visit. Back at work, Charli finds her voice when her team tries to push her to create content she doesn’t agree with.
Episode 8

Here’s to 17!

It’s Charli’s 17th birthday, and her family plans a surprise. Dixie releases her new song after a pep talk from music legend LA Reid. At her birthday party, Charli reflects on the highs and lows of the past year.

The D'Amelio Show - Official Trailer

About this Show

The D'Amelio Show

From relative obscurity and seemingly normal life to being thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined. Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, relationships, making new friends in LA and battling the haters online. Her sister, Dixie, now 19, is experiencing her own sudden rise to fame with over 80 million followers combined, and an exploding music career. For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams, and doing the best they can to stay close and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood.

DocumentariesTV Series2021

You May Also Like

The Housewife and the Hustler
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name
Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Cults and Extreme Belief
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Defining Moments with OZY
TV14 • Documentaries, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Superstar
Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
I Was a Child Bride: The Untold Story
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
A Day in the Life
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2011)
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Couples Therapy
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
McCartney 3, 2, 1
TV14 • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
Hillary
TVMA • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2020)
Tasty's Making It Big
Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Unsolved
Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Investigations by Vice
TVMA • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on