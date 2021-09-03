Original • 3 seasons available (28 episodes)

The D'Amelio ShowThe D'Amelio Show

From relative obscurity and seemingly normal life to being thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined. Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, relationships, making new friends in LA and battling the haters online. Her sister, Dixie, now 19, is experiencing her own sudden rise to fame with over 80 million followers combined, and an exploding music career. For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams, and doing the best they can to stay close and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood.more

From relative obscurity and seemingly normal life to being thrust...More

TV14RealityTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
The D'Amelio Show S3 - Blooper Reel
The D'Amelio Show S3 - Trailer
207 "Carli Lied to Me" and 208 "At Your First and At Your Worst"
203 "Going Through a Break-Up" and 204 "Clout-Chasing Sister"
205 "Public Drama" and 206 "Something's Off"
209 "You’re Being Drama" and 210 "This Season Has Been a Rollercoaster"
The D'Amelio Show Season 2 Trailer
The D'Amelio Show - Official Trailer
The D’Amelio Show - The Perfect Fit
The D'Amelio Show Season 2 Teaser

About this Show

The D'Amelio Show

From relative obscurity and seemingly normal life to being thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined. Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, relationships, making new friends in LA and battling the haters online. Her sister, Dixie, now 19, is experiencing her own sudden rise to fame with over 80 million followers combined, and an exploding music career. For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams, and doing the best they can to stay close and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood.

TV14RealityTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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