Six months after their sudden breakup while planning their wedding, Deniz and Güneş run into each other. That same evening, a mysterious message appears on both their phones, pulling them into a life-changing journey — one that will lead them to confront the missing pieces of their past and rediscover what love truly means.more
Six months after their sudden breakup while planning their weddin...More
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Six months after their sudden breakup while planning their wedding, Deniz and Güneş run into each other. That same evening, a mysterious message appears on both their phones, pulling them into a life-changing journey — one that will lead them to confront the missing pieces of their past and rediscover what love truly means.
About this Show
Reminder (Eng Dub)
Six months after their sudden breakup while planning their wedding, Deniz and Güneş run into each other. That same evening, a mysterious message appears on both their phones, pulling them into a life-changing journey — one that will lead them to confront the missing pieces of their past and rediscover what love truly means.