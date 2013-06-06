3 seasons available (38 episodes)

GracelandGraceland

From the acclaimed creator of White Collar, Jeff Eastin, comes a new one-hour drama about a diverse group of undercover agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and U.S. Customs whose worlds collide while forced to live together under the same roof of a seized beachfront mansion in Southern California called "Graceland." No matter what agency they’re from, the residents all operate by the house’s unofficial motto: "When you work for the bureau, your lies are your life."more

From the acclaimed creator of White Collar, Jeff Eastin, comes a ...More

Starring: Daniel SunjataAaron TveitVanessa Ferlito

Creator: Jeff Eastin

TV14DramaCrimeActionMysteryTV Series2013
  • hd

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About this Show

Graceland

From the acclaimed creator of White Collar, Jeff Eastin, comes a new one-hour drama about a diverse group of undercover agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and U.S. Customs whose worlds collide while forced to live together under the same roof of a seized beachfront mansion in Southern California called "Graceland." No matter what agency they’re from, the residents all operate by the house’s unofficial motto: "When you work for the bureau, your lies are your life."

Starring: Daniel SunjataAaron TveitVanessa FerlitoBrandon Jay McLarenManny Montana

Creator: Jeff Eastin

TV14DramaCrimeActionMysteryTV Series2013
  • hd

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