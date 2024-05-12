1 season available (16 episodes)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

To the Hashira Training... The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story.more

Starring: Natsuki HanaeAkari KitoHiro Shimono

FantasyActionAdventureAnimationAnimeTV Series2024
