A post-apocalyptic dark comedy set in the not-too-distant future, "Creamerie" takes place after a viral plague has wiped out all men, leading to a new world order designed by women.more
A post-apocalyptic dark comedy set in the not-too-distant future,...More
Starring: Ally XueJ. J. FongPerlina Lau
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A post-apocalyptic dark comedy set in the not-too-distant future, "Creamerie" takes place after a viral plague has wiped out all men, leading to a new world order designed by women.
Starring: Ally XueJ. J. FongPerlina LauJay RyanTandi Wright
About this Show
Creamerie
A post-apocalyptic dark comedy set in the not-too-distant future, "Creamerie" takes place after a viral plague has wiped out all men, leading to a new world order designed by women.
Starring: Ally XueJ. J. FongPerlina LauJay RyanTandi Wright