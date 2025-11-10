Follows Caroline Flack's mother Christine as she investigates the truth about her daughter's final months, uncovering new details and examining pressures that shaped Caroline's last days.more
Follows Caroline Flack's mother Christine as she investigates the...More
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Follows Caroline Flack's mother Christine as she investigates the truth about her daughter's final months, uncovering new details and examining pressures that shaped Caroline's last days.
About this Show
Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth
Follows Caroline Flack's mother Christine as she investigates the truth about her daughter's final months, uncovering new details and examining pressures that shaped Caroline's last days.