Julio Lopez has a heart of gold and goes out of his way to help everyone but himself. Julio attempts to better his community, overcome his codependency issues with his family, and navigate working-class life in South Central.more

Starring: Chris EstradaFrankie QuiñonesLaura Patalano

TVMAComedyTV Series2022
Starring: Chris EstradaFrankie QuiñonesLaura PatalanoMichelle OrtizJulia Vera

