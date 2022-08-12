Original • 2 seasons available (20 episodes)

This FoolThis Fool

"This Fool" is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.more

"This Fool" is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in w...More

Starring: Chris EstradaFrankie QuiñonesLaura Patalano

TVMALatinoComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
This Fool S2 - Trailer
This Fool | Official Trailer #1
This Fool | Behind the Scenes of the new Hulu comedy

About this Show

This Fool

"This Fool" is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

Starring: Chris EstradaFrankie QuiñonesLaura PatalanoMichelle OrtizJulia Vera

TVMALatinoComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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