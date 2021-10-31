About this Show
Buried
In January 1989, in a flash Eileen Franklin recalled being eight years old and witnessing the rape and murder of her best friend, Susan Nason. She also remembered the identity of the murderer ? it was Eileen?s own father, George Franklin. The ensuing trial was the first criminal case based on a repressed memory, and it raised questions and issues that continue to challenge the reliability of memory and of criminal testimony to this day. Eileen Franklin?s memories were terrifying beyond imagining... but were they true beyond a reasonable doubt?