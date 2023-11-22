Original • 2 seasons available (12 episodes)

Such Brave GirlsSuch Brave Girls

The return of the BAFTA Award-winning family sitcom about three damaged narcissists desperate for love. Josie's still soul-searching (no luck yet), Billie's still on the hunt for true love, and Deb still prays for financial security - but above all, they are still hell-bent on escaping the reality of their cramped, crumbling, debt-ridden home life and find their happily ever afters. The second series promises an equally hilarious and stressful nightmare—one where every attempt to fix things only makes them dramatically worse. Expect bigger disasters, terrible choices and more harrowing love stories as Josie, Billie, and Deb continue their impossible quest for a better life.more

The return of the BAFTA Award-winning family sitcom about three d...More

Starring: Kat SadlerLouise BrealeyLizzie Davidson

TVMAInternationalDramaSitcomComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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Such Brave Girls S2 - Trailer
Such Brave Girls S1 - Trailer

About this Show

Such Brave Girls

The return of the BAFTA Award-winning family sitcom about three damaged narcissists desperate for love. Josie's still soul-searching (no luck yet), Billie's still on the hunt for true love, and Deb still prays for financial security - but above all, they are still hell-bent on escaping the reality of their cramped, crumbling, debt-ridden home life and find their happily ever afters. The second series promises an equally hilarious and stressful nightmare—one where every attempt to fix things only makes them dramatically worse. Expect bigger disasters, terrible choices and more harrowing love stories as Josie, Billie, and Deb continue their impossible quest for a better life.

Starring: Kat SadlerLouise BrealeyLizzie Davidson

TVMAInternationalDramaSitcomComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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