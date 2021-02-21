Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine

1 season available

Episode 1

The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine - Identity

Childhood trauma creates hip hop's greatest monster. Series premiere.
Episode 2

The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine - Power

Money, fame and success reward 6ix9ine's atrocious behavior - at first.
Episode 3

The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine - Truth

Tekashi's career burns out but his toxic persona persists. Series finale.

This three-part documentary series profiles hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine?s epic rise to notoriety. Through an exclusive interview with the incendiary rapper after his release from prison earlier this spring, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine?s mastery of social media.

Narrator: Giancarlo Esposito

