This three-part documentary series profiles hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine's epic rise to notoriety. Through an exclusive interview with the incendiary rapper after his release from prison earlier this spring, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine?s mastery of social media.more
This three-part documentary series profiles hip-hop artist Tekash...More
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This three-part documentary series profiles hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine's epic rise to notoriety. Through an exclusive interview with the incendiary rapper after his release from prison earlier this spring, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine?s mastery of social media.
About this Show
Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine
This three-part documentary series profiles hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine's epic rise to notoriety. Through an exclusive interview with the incendiary rapper after his release from prison earlier this spring, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine?s mastery of social media.