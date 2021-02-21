1 season available (3 episodes)
1 season available
(3 episodes)
About this Show
Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine
This three-part documentary series profiles hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine?s epic rise to notoriety. Through an exclusive interview with the incendiary rapper after his release from prison earlier this spring, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine?s mastery of social media.
Narrator: Giancarlo Esposito
