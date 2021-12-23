Original • 8 seasons available (52 episodes)

Dragons: The Nine RealmsDragons: The Nine Realms

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding -- a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.more

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dra...More

Starring: Jeremy ShadaJulia StilesMarcus Scribner

TVY7FantasyAdventureAnimationKidsTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Dragons: The Nine Realms S8 - Evergreen Trailer
Dragons: The Nine Realms S6 - Trailer
Dragons: The Nine Realms S6 - Trailer
Dragons: the Nine Realms - S4 - Official Trailer
Dragons: the Nine Realms Season 3 Trailer
Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 Trailer
Dragons: the Nine Realms S5 - Official Trailer
Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 1

About this Show

Dragons: The Nine Realms

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding -- a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.

Starring: Jeremy ShadaJulia StilesMarcus ScribnerAimee GarciaAshley Liao

TVY7FantasyAdventureAnimationKidsTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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