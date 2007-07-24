A rising star lawyer crosses paths with a cutthroat veteran attorney who will stop at nothing to win the cases she handles, even if it means manipulating and endangering the family and friends of those around her.more
A rising star lawyer crosses paths with a cutthroat veteran attor...More
Starring: Glenn CloseRose ByrneRyan Phillippe
Creators: Glenn KesslerTodd A. KesslerDaniel Zelman
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A rising star lawyer crosses paths with a cutthroat veteran attorney who will stop at nothing to win the cases she handles, even if it means manipulating and endangering the family and friends of those around her.
About this Show
Damages
A rising star lawyer crosses paths with a cutthroat veteran attorney who will stop at nothing to win the cases she handles, even if it means manipulating and endangering the family and friends of those around her.