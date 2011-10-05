Original • 13 seasons available (142 episodes)

American Horror StoryAmerican Horror Story

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.more

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created...More

Starring: Dylan McDermottConnie BrittonTaissa Farmiga

TVMADramaHorrorTV Series2011
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesPodcastAmerican Horror StoriesExtrasDetails
AHS: 13 Official Podcast Episode 1: Sarah Paulson and Paul Anthony KellyTVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
AHS: 13 Official Podcast Episode 2: Emma Roberts and Joey PollariTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
AHS: 13 Official Podcast Episode 3: Emma Roberts, Lou Eyrich, and Catherine CrabtreeTVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
AHS: 13 Official Podcast Episode 4: Paul Anthony Kelly and Anu SchwartzTVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
American Horror Story S13 - Official Teaser
American Horror Story: 13 - Official Trailer
Devil Is In The Details - First Look
Devil Is In The Details - Sneak Peak “The Craft”
Devil Is In The Details - Sneak Peak “The Look”
The Evolution of Gaga
First Look
Two Sarahs, Two Shows
The Stunts
The Make-Up of Horror
Creep Out With Wes Bentley
Introducing the Winchester Mystery House
White Haired Children

About this Show

American Horror Story

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Starring: Dylan McDermottConnie BrittonTaissa FarmigaJessica LangeEvan Peters

TVMADramaHorrorTV Series2011
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

You May Also Like

American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Scream QueensTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
The ActTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
SalemTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
CandyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted HouseTVMA • Documentaries, Horror • Movie (2023)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Hold Your BreathR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
Under the BridgeTVMA • Biography, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Stephen King's Rose RedTV14 • Thriller, Horror • TV Series (2002)
No One Will Save YouPG-13 • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
Books of BloodTVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
Wayward PinesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.