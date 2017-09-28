Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty queen Suzanne, decide to open their own design firm. They are aided by close friends Mary Jo and Charlene. Also on hand is ex-con Anthony who provides the women with some moving muscle and his often unsolicited male opinion.more
Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty qu...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty queen Suzanne, decide to open their own design firm. They are aided by close friends Mary Jo and Charlene. Also on hand is ex-con Anthony who provides the women with some moving muscle and his often unsolicited male opinion.
About this Show
Designing Women
Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty queen Suzanne, decide to open their own design firm. They are aided by close friends Mary Jo and Charlene. Also on hand is ex-con Anthony who provides the women with some moving muscle and his often unsolicited male opinion.