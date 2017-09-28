7 seasons available (159 episodes)

Designing WomenDesigning Women

Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty queen Suzanne, decide to open their own design firm. They are aided by close friends Mary Jo and Charlene. Also on hand is ex-con Anthony who provides the women with some moving muscle and his often unsolicited male opinion.more

Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty qu...More

Starring: Delta BurkeDixie CarterJean Smart

TVPGClassicsSitcomComedyTV Series1986
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesEssential EpisodesDetails
Killing All the Right PeopleTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • Episode (1987)
Reservations For 12, Plus UrsulaTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • Episode (1988)
Getting Married and Eating DirtTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • Episode (1988)
Full MoonTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • Episode (1989)
The Women of AtlantaTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • Episode (1989)
Bernice's Sanity HearingTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • Episode (1989)
Fore!TVPG • Classics, Sitcom • Episode (1991)

About this Show

Designing Women

Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty queen Suzanne, decide to open their own design firm. They are aided by close friends Mary Jo and Charlene. Also on hand is ex-con Anthony who provides the women with some moving muscle and his often unsolicited male opinion.

Starring: Delta BurkeDixie CarterJean SmartAnnie PottsMeshach Taylor

TVPGClassicsSitcomComedyTV Series1986
  • hd
  • uhd

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