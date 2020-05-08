Original • 7 seasons available (63 episodes)

Solar OppositesSolar Opposites

A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.more

A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to c...More

Starring: Dan StevensThomas MiddleditchSean Giambrone

Creators: Justin RoilandMike McMahan

TVMAScience FictionAdult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Solar Opposites: Halloween Special 2 - Trailer
'The Wall' Orchestra Featurette
Solar Opposites S5 - Trailer
Solar Opposites: Valentine's Day Special - Trailer
Solar Opposites S4 - Trailer
The Wall Trailer
Solar Opposites - Halloween Special Official Trailer
Solar Opposites S3 - Official Trailer
Solar Opposites S2 - Official Trailer
SXSW Season 1 Finale Table Read
Solar Opposites Comic-Con@Home Panel
Meet The Cast Of Solar Opposites
Solar Opposites - Official Teaser
Solar Opposites - Official Trailer
Making of Solar Opposites

About this Show

Solar Opposites

A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Starring: Dan StevensThomas MiddleditchSean GiambroneMary MackSagan McMahan

Creators: Justin RoilandMike McMahan

TVMAScience FictionAdult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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