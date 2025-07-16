In the near future, civilization has collapsed. Gear works in a junk shop, retrieving stolen goods alongside Qu-0213 and White Bear. After accepting a mysterious request to steal an important item, they soon find themselves hunted by deadly assassins.more
In the near future, civilization has collapsed. Gear works in a j...More
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In the near future, civilization has collapsed. Gear works in a junk shop, retrieving stolen goods alongside Qu-0213 and White Bear. After accepting a mysterious request to steal an important item, they soon find themselves hunted by deadly assassins.
About this Show
Bullet Bullet (Eng Dub)
In the near future, civilization has collapsed. Gear works in a junk shop, retrieving stolen goods alongside Qu-0213 and White Bear. After accepting a mysterious request to steal an important item, they soon find themselves hunted by deadly assassins.