A Secret Service agent travels to Wayward Pines, Idaho, in search of two federal agents who have gone missing. Instead of answers, Ethan's investigation only turns up more questions and he soon learns that he may never get out of Wayward Pines alive.more
A Secret Service agent travels to Wayward Pines, Idaho, in search...More
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A Secret Service agent travels to Wayward Pines, Idaho, in search of two federal agents who have gone missing. Instead of answers, Ethan's investigation only turns up more questions and he soon learns that he may never get out of Wayward Pines alive.
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Wayward Pines
A Secret Service agent travels to Wayward Pines, Idaho, in search of two federal agents who have gone missing. Instead of answers, Ethan's investigation only turns up more questions and he soon learns that he may never get out of Wayward Pines alive.