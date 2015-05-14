2 seasons available (20 episodes)

Wayward PinesWayward Pines

A Secret Service agent travels to Wayward Pines, Idaho, in search of two federal agents who have gone missing. Instead of answers, Ethan's investigation only turns up more questions and he soon learns that he may never get out of Wayward Pines alive.more

A Secret Service agent travels to Wayward Pines, Idaho, in search...More

Starring: Jason PatricDjimon HounsouHope Davis

TV14DramaCrimeMysteryTV Series2015
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Outrageously Entertaining
The Author Speaks: Genesis
Wayward Pines - Trailer
Comic-Con 2014: Fans Celebrate Wayward Pines
Comic-Con 2014: Wayward Pines Panel
Wayward Pines - Trailer
First Look Preview

About this Show

Wayward Pines

A Secret Service agent travels to Wayward Pines, Idaho, in search of two federal agents who have gone missing. Instead of answers, Ethan's investigation only turns up more questions and he soon learns that he may never get out of Wayward Pines alive.

Starring: Jason PatricDjimon HounsouHope DavisTom StevensNimrat Kaur

TV14DramaCrimeMysteryTV Series2015
  • hd

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