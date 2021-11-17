After a high-profile political assassination goes sideways, an injured hitman hides out amongst a tribe of snow monkeys in the mountains of Japan.more
After a high-profile political assassination goes sideways, an in...More
Starring: Leslie JonesAlly MakiCristin Milioti
Creators: Will SpeckJosh Gordon
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After a high-profile political assassination goes sideways, an injured hitman hides out amongst a tribe of snow monkeys in the mountains of Japan.
Starring: Leslie JonesAlly MakiCristin MiliotiOlivia MunnFred Tatasciore
Creators: Will SpeckJosh Gordon
About this Show
Marvel's Hit-Monkey
After a high-profile political assassination goes sideways, an injured hitman hides out amongst a tribe of snow monkeys in the mountains of Japan.
Starring: Leslie JonesAlly MakiCristin MiliotiOlivia MunnFred Tatasciore
Creators: Will SpeckJosh Gordon