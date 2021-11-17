Original • 2 seasons available (20 episodes)

Marvel's Hit-MonkeyMarvel's Hit-Monkey

After a high-profile political assassination goes sideways, an injured hitman hides out amongst a tribe of snow monkeys in the mountains of Japan.more

After a high-profile political assassination goes sideways, an in...More

Starring: Leslie JonesAlly MakiCristin Milioti

Creators: Will SpeckJosh Gordon

TVMAAdult AnimationAnimationTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Hit Monkey S2 - Trailer
Hit Monkey S1 - Making Of
Hit-Monkey Featurette: Anatomy of a Scene
Hit-Monkey Featurette: Primatologist
Hit Monkey Trailer
Marvel's Hit-Monkey - Date Announcement

About this Show

Marvel's Hit-Monkey

After a high-profile political assassination goes sideways, an injured hitman hides out amongst a tribe of snow monkeys in the mountains of Japan.

Starring: Leslie JonesAlly MakiCristin MiliotiOlivia MunnFred Tatasciore

Creators: Will SpeckJosh Gordon

TVMAAdult AnimationAnimationTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr

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