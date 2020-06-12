From the producers of Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords follows a goodhearted hero wannabe named Patrick, who lands his dream job as a squire, only to learn the royal castle is a corrupt hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks, and charlatans. War, murder, full-frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?more
From the producers of Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords follows a go...More
Starring: Nicholas HoultLuke EvansBreckin Meyer
Creators: Tom RootJohn Harvatine IV
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From the producers of Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords follows a goodhearted hero wannabe named Patrick, who lands his dream job as a squire, only to learn the royal castle is a corrupt hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks, and charlatans. War, murder, full-frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?
Starring: Nicholas HoultLuke EvansBreckin MeyerTony HaleAdam Pally
Creators: Tom RootJohn Harvatine IV
About this Show
Crossing Swords
From the producers of Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords follows a goodhearted hero wannabe named Patrick, who lands his dream job as a squire, only to learn the royal castle is a corrupt hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks, and charlatans. War, murder, full-frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?
Starring: Nicholas HoultLuke EvansBreckin MeyerTony HaleAdam Pally
Creators: Tom RootJohn Harvatine IV