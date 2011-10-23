From the inventive minds of Lost executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis comes a bold new imagining of the world, where fairy tales and the modern day are about to collide.more
From the inventive minds of Lost executive producers Adam Horowit...More
Starring: Lana ParrillaRobert CarlyleColin O'Donoghue
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From the inventive minds of Lost executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis comes a bold new imagining of the world, where fairy tales and the modern day are about to collide.
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Once Upon a Time
From the inventive minds of Lost executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis comes a bold new imagining of the world, where fairy tales and the modern day are about to collide.