Catfish: The TV Show

9 seasons available (246 episodes)

Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish: The TV Show

From the producers of the critically acclaimed 2010 documentary film "Catfish" comes a TV version, which follows the journey of couples who have formed an online relationship but have never met in person. Filmmakers Yaniv "Nev" Schulman -- whose own online love drama was the subject of the "Catfish" film -- and Max Joseph travel around the country to tell the stories of these hopeful romantic partners, and each hourlong episode is filled with mystery, surprises, and sometimes even shocking revelations as one partner discovers the truth about his or her significant other. What will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?more

From the producers of the critically acclaimed 2010 documentary f...More

Starring: Yaniv "Nev" SchulmanKamie Crawford

TVPGTeenRealityRomanceDocuseriesTV Series2012
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Nēv's Pizza Review
The Nasty Jellybean Challenge
Nēv Wants to be the World's Greatest Swordsman
908 - How Ayla Deals With Sickle Cell Disease
Arlissa Goes Against the Grain
Poolside with Kash
All that Glitters Isn't White and Gold
Max Submits for Best in Show
Goofy Messages
Alaysia And Her Man
Catfish King of Pranks
Who's at the End of Joey's Rainbow?
Catfishercise!
The Kevin Bacon Connection
Kamie Teaches Nēv the Value of Moisturizer
Elle King Is a Walking Red Flag
Nēv and Kamie Learn About Guyanese Food
Percy Rustomji Unveils His New Relationship
A Blast from the Past… Again
An Eleventh Hour Text
The Team Puts on Their Inking Caps
This Catfish Is a Real Silly Goose
Moses Gets a Lesson in AI
Nēv Wants to Update His Personal Style
The Case of the Hidden Room
Kamie's Family Joins the Case
Nēv and Kamie Get an Education on Trucks
Shi Doesn't Get the Appeal of Drinking Water
William Raises the Roof and Some Eyebrows
Stephanie Sets the Terms
Welcome to Kamie University
Sham Explains Being Trans Is More Than Skin-Deep
Angel Has to Know if Sharon Is Legit
Has Angel Been Keeping Details from Nev and Kamie?
Mark Finds Out He's Been Played by Taylor
Mark Shares His Video Game Love Story
Doris Leaves It All – and a TV – on the Table for John
Ty Thinks John and Megan's Relationship Needs a Closer Look
Rudy and Tyrell Get Their Face-to-Face
Rudy Tells All About Her Long-Time Landline Lover Tyrell
Charles and His Digital Dream Girl
That Situation Probably Could've Been Handled Better
Alexander Is Extremely Committed
Kamie Drops a Truth Bomb on Kimberly
For Reese, Less Is More
Reese Meets Remy
A Happy Meeting Takes a Turn
Oh No, Not the Old Broken Phone Excuse!
Is Keontae's Boo Thang Fully Out of the Closet?
It Was a Joke, but Keontae Isn't Laughing
This Is What Sorry Looks Like
A Very Special Guest Helps Nev and Kamie Mark a Milestone
England Falls into Nev and Kamie's Trap
Nick Gets Vulnerable with Nev and Kamie
Catfish: The TV Show Season 8 Trailer
Victoria's Adamant That Anthony's the Real Deal
Victoria's Snapchat Beau Anthony Gets Busted
A Match Made in Heaven?
Onyx Finally Learns About the Real Lola
Pamela Has a Strange Confrontation with Fernando
Pamela Has Made Big Sacrifices for Her Mysterious Boyfriend
Are Britani and Hayley Unknowingly Part of a Love Triangle?
Hayley's Sister Explains Her Suspicions
A Lightning Bolt of Love or Just a Flash in the Pan?
A Not-So-Breezy Confrontation
Gabby Explains Her Worrisome Relationship with Kendrick
Gabby Gets the Answers She's After
EJ's Story Doesn't Add Up
Emma Needs to Know What's Going On
Adam Finally Meets Mercy

About this Show

Catfish: The TV Show

From the producers of the critically acclaimed 2010 documentary film "Catfish" comes a TV version, which follows the journey of couples who have formed an online relationship but have never met in person. Filmmakers Yaniv "Nev" Schulman -- whose own online love drama was the subject of the "Catfish" film -- and Max Joseph travel around the country to tell the stories of these hopeful romantic partners, and each hourlong episode is filled with mystery, surprises, and sometimes even shocking revelations as one partner discovers the truth about his or her significant other. What will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?

Starring: Yaniv "Nev" SchulmanKamie Crawford

TVPGTeenRealityRomanceDocuseriesTV Series2012
  • hd

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