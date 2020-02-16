3 seasons available (40 episodes)

DuncanvilleDuncanville

“Duncanville” is centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.more

“Duncanville” is centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-...More

Starring: Amy PoehlerTy BurrellRiki Lindhome

TV14Adult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
First Look: Season 3
Duncan And The Gang Want A Shout-Out From Slayer from "Gamer vs. Gamer"
Duncan Makes A Huge Mistake And Donates $10k To Slayer's Charity from "Gamer vs. Gamer"
The Gang Is Jealous That Kazoo Got A Shout-out from "Gamer vs. Gamer"
Slayer Wants To Thank Duncan For His Generous Donation from "Gamer vs. Gamer"
Blood Moon On Friday The 13th from "Witch Day 2"
Duncan's Big Plan from "Witch Day 2"
Kimberly's Coven Sells Potions from "Witch Day 2"
Annie Has Trouble At Work from "Jurannie Park"
Annie Searches For Purpose from "Jurannie Park"
Welcome to the Legion of the Oaks
Man This Parsley Hits!
My Rock 'n' Roll Persona Scares People!
Relax It Will Grow Back!
Getting Ready for PSAT Tests Takes A Turn! from "That Jing You Do"
Stealing Pies From Old Ladies Windows from "That Jing You Do"
What is Hiding In The Attic? from "That Jing You Do"
Space Jammer Calls! from "Crimes and Misters Demean Her"
Two Beautiful Cautionary Tales from "Crimes and Misters Demean Her"
Come To Work With Me! from "Crimes and Misters Demean Her"
That's Everything I Forgot To Bring! from "Crimes and Misters Demean Her"
A Tougher Coach Is Needed from "Crimes and Misters Demean Her"
Flare Lifeguarding from "Annie Oakie"
Hey Duncan's Friends! from "Annie Oakie"
The Oakie Award from "Annie Oakie"
Seriously Do Not Let The Bed Bugs Bite from "Annie Oakie"
Vote For His Mom Dude! from "Annie Oakie"
An. Adventure Into The Wilderness
Can We Pretend To Get Along? from "Sibling Revelry"
An Invitation To A Wilderness Therapy Camp?
Cast Chat: Kids Don't Know What Clocks Are
It's Over Jack from "Who's Vroomin' Who?"
Sister Sleepover from "Who's Vroomin' Who?"
Who Is Kimberly?
I Came In Like A Wrecking Ball from "Sibling Revelry"
Again, Not Swingers
Why Does the President Care If I'm Hot?
First Look
Duncan's Best Fantasies
Comic-Con 2020 @ Home: Amy Poehler Loves Comic-Con
Annie Decides to Adopt Wolf
The Kids Surprise Annie For Mother's Day
Jack & Annie Find The Oven Exploded
The Kids Beg For No Babysitter
The Kids Surprise Annie & Jack On Their Anniversary from "Sister, Wife"
The Parents Decide Who's Fit To Watch Jing from "Sister, Wife"
Meet Bex Played By Betsy Sodaro
Preview: Watch The Entire Season Of Duncanville from "Sister, Wife"
Meet Yangzi Played By Yassir Lester
Annie Prepares For Quota Day from "Undacuva Mutha"
Jack Shows Kimberly & Jing How Cool He Is from "Undacuva Mutha"
Jack Remembers When He Met Alice Cooper from "Red Head Redemption"
Duncan Has Some Crazy Dreams
Duncan Is A Terrible Driver
Amy & Rashida: Galentines Reunited
Meet Mr. Mitch Played By Wiz Khalifa

About this Show

Duncanville

“Duncanville” is centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.

Starring: Amy PoehlerTy BurrellRiki LindhomeBetsy SodaroYassir Lester

TV14Adult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

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