Charming, fast talking Marty Kaan and his crack team of management consultants use every dirty trick in the book to woo powerful CEOs and close huge deals in this scathing, irreverent satire of corporate America today.more
Charming, fast talking Marty Kaan and his crack team of managemen...More
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Charming, fast talking Marty Kaan and his crack team of management consultants use every dirty trick in the book to woo powerful CEOs and close huge deals in this scathing, irreverent satire of corporate America today.
About this Show
House of Lies
Charming, fast talking Marty Kaan and his crack team of management consultants use every dirty trick in the book to woo powerful CEOs and close huge deals in this scathing, irreverent satire of corporate America today.