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Kids

Popular Movies
Despicable MeDespicable Me
Being a supervillain is never easy. But for Gru, it's doubly tough when you aspire to become the greatest one ever. He concocts a plot to steal the moon. Using three adorable girls from a nearby orphanage, Gru sets his plan in motion only to run into one immovable roadblock: his heart.
PG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryCharlie and the Chocolate Factory
Based on the beloved Roald Dahl tale, young Charlie Bucket and his Grandpa Joe join a small group of contest winners who get to tour the magical and mysterious factory of eccentric candy maker Willy Wonka.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
WonkaWonka
Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, this film tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician, and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
DC League of Super-PetsDC League of Super-Pets
Saving the world is in their paws! Krypto, Superman's superdog, must recruit and train a group of clumsy and powered animals to help him rescue the Justice League superheroes that have been kidnapped.
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryWilly Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Based on the children's classic by Roald Dahl, poor but honest young Charlie wins a tour of an eccentric chocolatier's factory, filled with a chocolate river and waterfall, marshmallow stuffed mushrooms and constant surprises.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
EpicEpic
Size doesn't matter...unless you are from a race of tiny woodland creatures whose secret existence has just been discovered by a human girl. MK always thought her dad's belief in the Leaf Men was lunacy -- until she gets shrunk down to their size during the most crucial time in their history: when they pass on their regenerative powers. But as MK learns, it's also the moment they are most vulnerable to their decaying enemies, the Boggans, who have hatched a sinister plot to kill them.
PG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
PanPan
Offering a new take on J.M. Barrie's classic story of a flying boy who never ages, acclaimed British director Joe Wright reimagines the ageless tale for audiences worldwide. Set during World War II, the story follows the orphaned Peter, who's kidnapped by pirates and brought to the magical Neverland, where he finds both fun and dangers and ultimately discovers his destiny to free the land from the pirate Blackbeard and become the hero who will forever be known as Peter Pan.
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
CoralineCoraline
An adventurous 11-year-old girl stumbles upon another world that is a rosier version of her frustrating home - but this alternate dimension harbors sinister secrets. Animated.
PG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
HopHop
E.B. is the son of the Easter Bunny, who leaves the family business to be a drummer in Los Angeles. In Hollywood he is accidentally run over by Fred, who will now have to take over E.B.. Together they will learn what is necessary to grow up.
PG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsNanny McPhee Returns
Nanny McPhee is back with her warts, wit and magic walking stick to spark better behavior in five quarrelsome kids in this sequel. As World War II bombards London, life in the country is no more peaceful--at least not for Mrs. Green and her brood. While her husband's away at war, the kids stress the harried mother enough to summon the mysterious assistance of Nanny McPhee.
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
RatatouilleRatatouille
A determined young rat dreams of becoming a French chef.
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
HalloweentownHalloweentown
Marnie and her siblings go to Halloweentown with their grandmother.
TVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
ParaNormanParaNorman
A misunderstood boy takes on ghosts, zombies and grown-ups to save his town from a centuries-old curse.
PG • Cartoons, Animation • Movie (2012)
CasperCasper
Everyone's favorite friendly ghost scares up some family fun in this live-action film based on the beloved cartoon.
PG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Finding NemoFinding Nemo
Marlin and Dory make the epic journey to bring Nemo home.
G • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Toy StoryToy Story
Join Woody, Buzz and the gang in an adventure full of humor and heart.
G • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursIce Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
The prehistoric pals trade the permafrost for paradise in this third adventure in the 'Ice Age' series.
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
The beloved Dr. Seuss tale of a big-hearted elephant who comes to the aid of a very small world is brought to colorful life.
G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Gnomeo & JulietGnomeo & Juliet
Imagine Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet as - garden gnomes! Crazy characters, colorful action and an all-star voice cast make this an animated family treat! With Michael Caine, Patrick Stewart, Jason Statham, more!
G • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
The Secret Life of PetsThe Secret Life of Pets
When their owners leave for the day, pets in a Manhattan apartment building gossip with friends, satisfy their sweet tooths, and throw outrageous parties. But when a pampered terrier and his unruly new "roommate" from the pound get lost in the urban jungle of New York City, they must put aside their differences to survive the epic journey back home.
PG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, a.k.a. Miles Morales, returns for the next chapter of this Oscar-winning saga, where he encounters The Spider Society, a whole team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence. But when the Spiders clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other heroes and must set out on his own to save those he loves the most. Anyone can wear the mask -- it's how you wear it that makes you a hero.
PG • Action, Kids • Movie (2023)
The BoxtrollsThe Boxtrolls
When evil Archibald Snatcher decides to capture the Boxtrolls – lovable, box-wearing creatures – it’s up to Eggs and his friend Winnie to same them.
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Ice Age: The MeltdownIce Age: The Meltdown
When Manny, Sid and Diego discover that miles of melted ice will soon flood their valley, they must warn everyone and figure out a way to escape the coming deluge.
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Kubo and the Two StringsKubo and the Two Strings
A young boy, in feudal Japan, named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armour worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past.
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Toy Story 2Toy Story 2
The toys are back in town and ready to play once again in Toy Story 2, the exciting sequel to the landmark 1995 animated blockbuster from Disney/Pixar. This comedy-adventure picks up as Andy heads off to Cowboy Camp leaving his toys to their own devices. Things shift into high gear when an obsessive toy collector named Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), owner of Al's Toy Barn, kidnaps Woody (Tom Hanks). At Al's apartment, Woody discovers that he is a highly valued collectible from a 1950s TV show called \"Woody's Roundup,\" and he meets the other prized toys from that show - Jessie the cowgirl (Joan Cusack), Bullseye the horse and Stinky Pete the Prospector (Kelsey Grammer). Back at the scene of the crime, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the gang from Andy's room -- Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles), Slinky Dog (Jim Varney), Rex (Wallace Shawn) and Hamm (John Ratzenberger) -- spring into action to rescue their pal from winding up as a museum piece. The toys get into one predicament after another in their daring race to get Woody home before Andy returns.
G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Sonic the HedgehogSonic the Hedgehog
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. Sonic and his new best friend Tom team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik and his plans for world domination.
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
HolesHoles
A teen from a seemingly cursed family is sent to a detention camp where prisoners dig holes all day in this adaptation of the novel.
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
The Beverly HillbilliesThe Beverly Hillbillies
The Clampetts are back in the big-screen version of the long-running hit TV comedy series.
PG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
The Princess BrideThe Princess Bride
Director Rob Reiner delivers a celebrated comic fantasy, replete with the lovestruck but independent "Princess Bride" Buttercup (Robin Wright), Westley the dashing hero (Cary Elwes), and the evil villain Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon).
PG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
The Lizzie McGuire MovieThe Lizzie McGuire Movie
Hilary Duff's beloved sitcom character finds fame and romance on her very own Roman holiday.
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeHalloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
Halloweentown seems to have lost its magic.
TVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
High School MusicalHigh School Musical
Troy and Gabriella share a secret passion for singing.
TVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2006)
All Dogs Go to HeavenAll Dogs Go to Heaven
A junkyard dog returns to life and his dachshund buddy in 1939 New Orleans. Animated.
G • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The SandlotThe Sandlot
A shy and lonely new boy in town is befriended by a group of neighborhood kids who invite him to join their baseball team.
PG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (1993)
Newly Added Series
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Collins Key ClassicsTVG • Kids • TV Series
You're Called What?!TVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
Tyler & Snowi Escape BuddiesTVG • Animation, Kids • TV Series
Brave Wilderness Creator EssentialsTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series
Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series
Rabbit HoleTVPG • Teen, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Baking Championship: Next GenTVG • Competition, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
Newly Added Movies
A Mystery on the Cattle Hill ExpressPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Toy Story 2G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Show DogsPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Ice Age: Collision CoursePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!G • Kids • Movie (2008)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Free BirdsPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Ice Age: The MeltdownPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesPG • Kids, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
ParaNormanPG • Cartoons, Animation • Movie (2012)
Ice Age: The Great Egg-ScapadeTVG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2016)
Nancy DrewPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Pups UnitedPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2015)
OddballKids, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Fred 2: Night of the Living FredTVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
A Dog and Pony ShowPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2018)
The Nutty ProfessorPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Bernie the Dolphin 2G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
Sea Level 2: Magic ArchPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2020)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
The Snow Queen 2Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Sea LevelPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Inspector SunPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
The YearlingG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1946)
Flipper's New AdventureG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1964)
Happy Feet TwoPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Where the Wild Things ArePG • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
High School MusicalTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
The Lizzie McGuire MoviePG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2003)
The Secret Life of PetsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2016)
The Spiderwick ChroniclesPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Monster ZonePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2020)
Back to the Secret GardenG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Monsters at LargePG • Fantasy, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Marco Polo: Return to XanaduTVPG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2001)
YellowbirdPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Race to WinDrama, Kids • Movie (2016)
The Land of SometimesTVY7 • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2026)
Meekah's Pumpkin-Tastic HalloweenTVY • Kids • Movie (2024)
Blippi's Spooky Spell HalloweenTVY • Kids • Movie (2021)
Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los MuertosTVY • Kids • Movie (2022)
Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2024)
Hulu Originals
SpellboundTVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Fright KreweTVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
Trolls: TrollsTopiaTVY7 • Family, Kids • TV Series (2020)
The Mighty OnesTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
For Ages 8-12
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Kulipari: Dream WalkerTVY7 • Adventure, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENSTVY7 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
ThunderCats (2011)TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
ClarenceTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
For Ages 5-7
LankyBox Ultimate MishmashTVG • Kids • TV Series (2023)
Denis Ultimate mishmashKids • TV Series (2023)
KidCity Ultimate mishmashTVG • Kids • TV Series (2023)
Mackenzie Turner Ultimate mishmashTVPG • Kids • TV Series (2023)
Onyx Family Ultimate mishmashFamily • TV Series (2020)
Karina Garcia Ultimate mishmashFamily • TV Series (2023)
Toys and Colors Ultimate mishmashKids • TV Series (2023)
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Trolls: TrollsTopiaTVY7 • Family, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Where's Waldo?TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
OddbodsTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
ChowderTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Preschool
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
MeekahTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Blippi WondersTVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2022)
Blippi and the Holiday Snow GlobeTVY • Family, Kids • Movie (2021)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Sesame StreetTVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (1969)
BlippiTVG • Kids • TV Series (2016)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
MorphleTVG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2019)
RosalineTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Cartoons • TV Series (2016)
The Bravest Knight Who Ever LivedTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Little Baby BumTVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Max Movies
Harry Potter and the Goblet of FirePG-13 • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2002)
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixPG-13 • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2007)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's StonePG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2001)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2004)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2PG-13 • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2011)
Au Revoir Les EnfantsPG • Drama, Family • Movie (1987)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1PG-13 • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2010)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood PrincePG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2009)
STARZ Movies
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
The Nut Job 2: Nutty By NaturePG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Snowflake, The White GorillaPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2011)
The Giant KingPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
Fred 2: Night of the Living FredTVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Sea LevelPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
C.I.ApePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
The Adventures of A.R.I.: My Robot FriendPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Sea Level 2: Magic ArchPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2020)
Monster ZonePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2020)
The Nutty ProfessorPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
The Dog Who Saved SummerPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2015)
Pups UnitedPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2015)
OddballKids, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Cowgirls n' Angels: Dakota's SummerPG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2014)
The Magic of the Golden Bear: Goldy IIIG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1994)
Red Dog: True BlueTVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
My Dog the ChampionG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2013)
I Heart ShakeyPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
Joey & EllaG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
Back to the Secret GardenG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Birds of ParadisePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
Monsters at LargePG • Fantasy, Comedy • Movie (2018)
A Dog and Pony ShowPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2018)
Pororo: Treasure Island AdventureG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2019)
Big Trip 2PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Bernie the Dolphin 2G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
Marco Polo: Return to XanaduTVPG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2001)
The Snow Queen 2Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing AdventureG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2014)
YellowbirdPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Race to WinDrama, Kids • Movie (2016)
Earth & Its Creatures
Blue Planet IITVG • Animals & Nature, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Brave Wilderness Creator EssentialsTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series
Crikey! It’s a Baby SpecialTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • Movie (2021)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Puppy ManiaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Kids • Movie (2022)
Roman to the RescueTVG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Serengeti IITVPG • Animals & Nature, Kids • TV Series (2021)
The World PupTVPG • Animals & Nature, Kids • Movie (2022)
You're Called What?!TVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
Educational
MeekahTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Blippi WondersTVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2022)
Blippi and the Holiday Snow GlobeTVY • Family, Kids • Movie (2021)
MorphleTVG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2019)
Sesame StreetTVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (1969)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Little Baby BumTVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2017)
BlippiTVG • Kids • TV Series (2016)
Uplifting & Heartwarming
Full HouseTVG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Shows to Make You Giggle
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Superheroes
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Cartoons
Hey Arnold! The MoviePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
ChowderTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic HalloweenTVG • Family, Cartoons • Movie (2020)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
RosalineTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Cartoons • TV Series (2016)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
The Wild Thornberrys MoviePG • Adventure, Cartoons • Movie (2002)
ParaNormanPG • Cartoons, Animation • Movie (2012)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Fantasy Movies
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
WonkaPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VersePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2023)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Toy Story 2G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Sonic the HedgehogPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
DescendantsTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Steven Universe: The MovieTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Descendants: The Rise of RedTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
The Spiderwick ChroniclesPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Where the Wild Things ArePG • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
Mavka: The Forest SongComedy, Kids • Movie (2023)
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of GodsKids, Action • Movie (2014)
The Giant KingPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog LogTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
FinnickPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
MoonboundPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Mia and Me: Hero of CentopiaPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
The Adventures of A.R.I.: My Robot FriendPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Monster ZonePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2020)
Ginger's TaleFantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
The Red BalloonTVG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1956)
Intergalactic Adventures
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Cartoon Network
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
ChowderTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
ClarenceTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Para La Familia
Abominable y la Ciudad InvisibleSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Dragones: Los nueve reinosSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2021)
El Árbol Familiar de los CroodsSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Madagascar: Algo Salvaje - Un Ganso En Las FiestasG • Spanish, Animation • Movie (2021)
Cleopatra en el EspacioSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Los IntrépidosTVY7 • Spanish, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Madagascar: Algo SalvajeSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Trolls: TrollsTopíaSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Jorge el CuriosoTVG • Spanish, Animation • TV Series (2006)
El Perro y El GatoTVY7 • Latino, Family • TV Series (2006)
A-Z
200% WolfPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2024)
8-Bit ChristmasPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2021)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Abominable y la ciudad invisibleSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2022)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Adventures of A.R.I.: My Robot FriendPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
All-Star Halloween SpectacularTVG • Kids, Lifestyle • Movie (2016)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Around the World in 80 DaysPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2021)
Back to School SpecialTVY • Kids • Movie (2022)
Back to the Secret GardenG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Baking Championship: Next GenTVG • Competition, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
Ballpark Blast! presented by MLB and pocket.watchTVG • Kids • Movie (2024)
Ballpark Blast! The Series presented by MLB and pocket.watchBaseball, Kids • TV Series (2025)
BananyaTVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Bark RangerPG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
Barney's WorldTVY • Kids, Animation • TV Series (2024)
The BatmanTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Batman BeyondTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Batman: Mask of the PhantasmPG • Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
Batman: The Animated SeriesTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (1992)
Batman: The Brave and the BoldTVY7 • Kids, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
BatwheelsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
BecomingTVG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2014)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Bernie the Dolphin 2G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
The Besties in Spooky SleepoverTVPG • Kids • TV Series (2025)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Beyblade Burst QuadStrikeTVY7 • Action, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Big City GreensTVG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Big Trip 2PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Big Words for Little...TVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Birds of ParadisePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
BlippiTVG • Kids • TV Series (2016)
Blippi & Meekah's Game ShowTVY • Kids, Game Shows • TV Series (2023)
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure HuntTVY • Adventure, Holiday • Movie (2022)
Blippi and the Holiday Snow GlobeTVY • Family, Kids • Movie (2021)
Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los MuertosTVY • Kids • Movie (2022)
Blippi Delivers the MailTVY • Kids • Movie (2023)
Blippi Magical Disney AdventuresTVY • Kids • TV Series (2025)
Blippi WondersTVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2022)
Blippi's Big Dino AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2023)
Blippi's London Bus AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2023)
Blippi's Magical Walt Disney World AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2025)
Blippi's Out of this World Space AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2023)
Blippi's Spooky Spell HalloweenTVY • Kids • Movie (2021)
Blippi's Ultimate PlaydatesKids • TV Series (2025)
Blippi's Vroom Vroom Vehicle ShowKids • TV Series (2024)
Blippi's Winter Olympics DreamTVG • Sports, Kids • Movie (2022)
Blippi: The Ultimate Road TripKids • TV Series (2025)
Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2024)
Blue Planet IITVG • Animals & Nature, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Boonie Bears: Back to EarthTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Boonie Bears: Time TwistPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2024)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The BoxtrollsPG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2014)
The Brave OneTVG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1956)
Brave Wilderness Creator EssentialsTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)

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