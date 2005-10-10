Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2004)
SpongeBob and his trusty sidekick Patrick try to clear Mr. Krabs' name after he's accused of stealing King Neptune's crown.
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Genius robot inventor Rodney Copperbottom dreams of making the world a better place, but his aspirations are jeopardized when the evil Ratchet takes over Big Weld Industries.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son embarks on a journey with Detective Pikachu to find him.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)
An adventurous 11-year-old girl stumbles upon another world that is a rosier version of her frustrating home - but this alternate dimension harbors sinister secrets. Animated.
Storks
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
A delivery stork cooks up trouble for himself and a pal in the form of a bouncing baby girl in this animated family hit.
Abominable
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
When mischievous friends Yi (Chloe Bennet), Jin, and Peng discover a young yeti on their roof, they name him Everest and embark on a thrilling adventure to reunite the magical creature with his family. On the journey of their lifetimes, Everest helps Yi, Jin, and Peng unlock an inner bravery they didn’t know they had. And as they travel across China to return the magical creature to his home, Everest will help them discover where they truly belong, too.
Smallfoot
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2018)
A young Yeti sets out to prove that the mythological creatures known as human beings really do exist in this fun animated adventure.