Kids

Kids Movies
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2004)
SpongeBob and his trusty sidekick Patrick try to clear Mr. Krabs' name after he's accused of stealing King Neptune's crown.
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Genius robot inventor Rodney Copperbottom dreams of making the world a better place, but his aspirations are jeopardized when the evil Ratchet takes over Big Weld Industries.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son embarks on a journey with Detective Pikachu to find him.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)
An adventurous 11-year-old girl stumbles upon another world that is a rosier version of her frustrating home - but this alternate dimension harbors sinister secrets. Animated.
Storks
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
A delivery stork cooks up trouble for himself and a pal in the form of a bouncing baby girl in this animated family hit.
Abominable
Abominable
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
When mischievous friends Yi (Chloe Bennet), Jin, and Peng discover a young yeti on their roof, they name him Everest and embark on a thrilling adventure to reunite the magical creature with his family. On the journey of their lifetimes, Everest helps Yi, Jin, and Peng unlock an inner bravery they didn’t know they had. And as they travel across China to return the magical creature to his home, Everest will help them discover where they truly belong, too.
Smallfoot
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2018)
A young Yeti sets out to prove that the mythological creatures known as human beings really do exist in this fun animated adventure.

Hulu Originals

Utopia Falls
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Endlings
TVPG • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
Holly Hobbie
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Doozers
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Find Me in Paris
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2018)

For Ages 8-12

Utopia Falls
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Endlings
TVPG • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
Mighty Magiswords
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Polly Pocket
TVG • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Holly Hobbie
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Find Me in Paris
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2018)
School of Rock
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
TVY7 • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2015)
Harvey Beaks
TVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Every Witch Way
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Big Time Rush
TVG • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
WITS Academy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The Thundermans
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Gravity Falls
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Clarence
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
We Bare Bears
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Jumanji - The Animated Series
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (1996)
Uncle Grandpa
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Big Top Academy
TVY • Drama, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon Adventures
TVG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1990)
Sanjay and Craig
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Max Steel
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2000)
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
My Knight and Me
TVG • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2017)
Animaniacs
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Supernoobs
TVG • Animation, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
The Next Step
TVY7 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Invader Zim
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2001)
T.U.F.F. Puppy
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Over the Garden Wall
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2014)

For Ages 5-7

Jillian's Mystery Craft Box by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2020)
Onyx Family Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
Jason Vlogs Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2019)
Karina Garcia Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
Scratch Garden Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2020)
JillianTubeHD Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2016)
KidCity Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
HobbyKidsTV Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2019)
EvanTubeHD Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2015)
MarMar Land Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2020)
Where's Waldo?
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2010)
Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2019)
Monchhichi
Animation, Family • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Unikitty
TVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
pocket.watch Ryan ToysReview Ultimate mishmash
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Make It Pop
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Hunter Street
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
HobbyKids Adventures by pocket.watch
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Rabbids Invasion
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rugrats
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Angry Birds
TVPG • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2016)
Miles From Tomorrowland
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Breadwinners
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Stone Age: The Legendary Pet
TVY7 • Animation, Family • TV Series (2017)
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
The Penguins of Madagascar
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2008)
The Jungle Bunch
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Pinky & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (1995)
Chowder
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
WildWoods
Family, International • TV Series (2017)
Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends
TVG • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
pocket.watch EvanTubeHD Ultimate mishmash
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
pocket.watch HobbyKidsTV Ultimate mishmash
TVG • Kids • TV Series (2018)
Inspector Gadget: Original Series
TVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (1983)
Doug
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1991)
Extreme Ghostbusters
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
Dot
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Pinky, Elmyra & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)
Stop, Breathe & Think Kids: Mindful Games
TVY • Kids • TV Series (2017)
The ZhuZhus
TVG • Kids • TV Series (2016)
Planet Sheen
TVG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Madeline
TVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (1993)
The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Molang
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2015)
pocket.watch JillianTubeHD Ultimate mishmash
TVG • Kids • TV Series (2018)

For Ages 2-4

Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Sesame Street
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (1969)
Sheriff Callie's Wild West
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Morphle
Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
The Furchester Hotel
TVY • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Ruff Ruff, Tweet and Dave
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Chuggington
TVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2010)
Molang
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Nina's World
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Tree Fu Tom
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Pocoyo
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2005)
Sophie La Girafe
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2017)
Tayo the Little Bus
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2010)
Doozers
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Terrific Trucks
TVY • Adventure, Kids • TV Series (2016)
Rosaline
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2016)
The Adventures of Paddington Bear
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1997)
The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Paint Me a Story
TVY • Kids • TV Series (2014)

For Babies

Little Baby Bum
TVY • Animation, Family • TV Series (2017)
BabyRiki
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Songs & Rhymes
TVY • Kids, Music • TV Series (2014)
Sophie La Girafe
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2017)
Charlie & the Numbers
TVY • Kids, Animation • TV Series (2010)

HBO Max Movies

Storks
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Smallfoot
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Happy Feet Two
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Max Keeble's Big Move
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Rio
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Anastasia
G • Musicals, Animation • Movie (1997)
Jetsons: The Movie
G • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (1990)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
TVG • Family, Kids • Movie (2011)
D2: The Mighty Ducks
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
Space Buddies
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Mrs. Doubtfire
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Monte Carlo
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
The Little Rascals
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
Alpha and Omega
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Pacifier
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1992)
Sky High
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Little Manhattan
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Man of the House
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Dunston Checks In
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1996)
The Search for Santa Paws
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2010)
D3: The Mighty Ducks
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1996)
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games
TVPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2014)
The Indian in the Cupboard
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (1995)
Eragon
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2006)
Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
G • Action, Family • Movie (2016)
The Flintstones
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
TVY • Family, Kids • Movie (2017)
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Astro Boy
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2009)
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
TVPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2016)
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
TVPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2017)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
The Last Unicorn
G • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (1982)
Mom and Dad Save the World
PG • Science Fiction, Kids • Movie (1992)
Babe: Pig in the City
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Flicka
PG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
Battle For Terra
PG • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Air Buddies
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2006)
Underdog
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Pups United
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2015)
Fathers' Day
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1997)
Spooky Buddies
G • Family, Kids • Movie (2011)
Mr. Popper's Penguins
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
The Adventures of the Panda Warrior
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Babe
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Goodnight Moon & Other Sleepytime Tales
TVY • Award Shows & Events, Family • Movie (1999)
Treasure Buddies
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Fly Me to the Moon
G • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2008)
Benny & Joon
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Eragon (Director's Cut)
TV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2006)
Elephant Kingdom
PG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2016)
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Santa Buddies
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Snow Buddies
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
A Family Is a Family Is a Family: A Rosie O'Donnell Celebration
TVG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Mr. Holland's Opus
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (1996)
Clifford
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists
G • Adventure, Action • Movie (2000)
The Emperor's Newest Clothes
TVG • Animation, Family • Movie (2018)
The Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina
G • Animation, Family • Movie (2019)
Lino, Una Aventura de Siete Vidas (Eng Sub)
TVPG • Family • Movie (2019)
I Can Be President: A Kid's-Eye View
TVY • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2011)
The Music in Me: A Family Special
TVG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2007)
The Music in Me: Children's Recitals
TVG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2006)
Rise of the Guardians
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
Natacha
TVG • Family, International • Movie (2019)

STARZ Movies

Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
A Dog's Way Home
PG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
Ice Age
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2002)
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
The Wiz
G • Musicals, Kids • Movie (1978)
Night at the Museum
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
My Little Pony: The Princess Promenade
TVY • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2006)
The Sandlot
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (1993)
Hotel for Dogs
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Ice Age: The Meltdown
TVPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
TVY • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2005)
The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2003)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish Adventure
TVY • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2009)
My Little Pony Crystal Princess: The Runaway Rainbow
TVY • Animation, Family • Movie (2006)
Are We There Yet?
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Surf's Up
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Peter Pan
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2003)
The Land Before Time
G • Action, Family • Movie (1988)
The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2002)
The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2000)
Hansel and Gretel
G • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1987)
The Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (2000)
Nanny McPhee
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story
G • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (1993)
Beethoven's 4th
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Garfield the Movie
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Beethoven
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1992)
The Brady Bunch Movie
PG-13 • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Big Fat Liar
TVPG • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
The Sandlot 2
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
The Tale of Despereaux
G • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2008)
The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (1997)
The Muppets
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Thunderbirds
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Beethoven's 3rd
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2000)
Daddy Day Care
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)
Beethoven's 2nd
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1993)
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
G • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
G.I. Joe: The Movie
TVY • Adventure, Animation • Movie (1987)
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (1994)
Muppets Most Wanted
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2000)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (1991)
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (1995)
Madeline: Lost in Paris
TVY • Adventure, Animation • Movie (1999)
An American Tail
TVG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (1986)
Beethoven's Treasure Tail
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Nanny McPhee Returns
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Sonic Christmas Blast
TVY7 • Family, Animation • Movie (1996)
Catch That Kid
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Wheely
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Balto
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (1995)
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (1999)
Disney's A Christmas Carol
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (2009)
Beethoven's 5th
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)
Bigger Fatter Liar
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Oddball
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
Cloak & Dagger
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1984)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
G • Animation, Fantasy • Movie (2000)
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas
TVPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2012)
Voltron: Fleet Of Doom
PG • Animation, Cartoons • Movie (1986)
Beethoven's Big Break
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
Koala Kid
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2012)

Newly Added Movies

A Stork's Journey
PG • Animation, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Abominable
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
Furry Vengeance
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Charlotte's Web
G • Family, Animation • Movie (1973)
Racetime
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2018)
Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2014)
Billboard Dad
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Switching Goals
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Passport to Paris
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Robo-Dog
Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
UglyDolls
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Wonder Park
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
My Little Pony Crystal Princess: The Runaway Rainbow
TVY • Animation, Family • Movie (2006)
My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish Adventure
TVY • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2009)
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
TVY • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2005)
My Little Pony: The Princess Promenade
TVY • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2006)
Big Top Pee-wee
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1988)
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2003)
Missing Link
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing
G • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Mousehunt
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1997)
Surf's Up
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
TVPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2017)
A Fairly Odd Summer
TVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2014)
Blurt
TVG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Big Time Movie
TVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
Curious George: Royal Monkey
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Monsters at Large
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission Impawsible
PG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Red Dog: True Blue
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Robo-Dog: Airborne
G • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2017)
Pinocchio
PG • Family, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
Turtle Tale
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2016)
Saving Christmas
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
TVPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2017)
A Mermaid's Tale
G • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2017)
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
TVPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2016)
Planet 51
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2009)
Are We There Yet?
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
The Ant Bully
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2006)
Man of the House
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
G • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
The Road to El Dorado
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2000)
Beethoven
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1992)
Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!
G • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2009)
Beethoven's 2nd
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1993)
Beethoven's 3rd
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2000)
Astro Boy
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2009)
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (1999)
Chicken Run
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Antz
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
The Prince of Egypt
PG • Family, Music • Movie (1998)

Curious George

Curious George
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Curious George: Royal Monkey
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!
G • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2009)
Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
Animation, Family • Movie (2013)
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)

Documentaries

Superpower Dogs
G • Documentaries, Kids • Movie (2019)
A Beautiful Planet
G • Documentaries, Kids • Movie (2016)
Pandas
G • Documentaries, Kids • Movie (2018)
Space Station
Documentaries, Kids • Movie (2002)
IMAX: T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
Adventure, Kids • Movie (1998)
The Biggest Little Farm
PG • Documentaries, Family • Movie (2018)
Destiny in Space
Documentaries, Kids • Movie (1994)
Galapagos
Documentaries, Kids • Movie (1999)
Into the Deep
Documentaries, Kids • Movie (1994)
Journey to the South Pacific
G • Documentaries, Kids • Movie (2013)
The Dream Is Alive IMAX
Documentaries, Kids • Movie (1985)
The Secret of Life on Earth
Documentaries, Kids • Movie (1993)

Educational

EvanTubeHD Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2015)
HobbyKidsTV Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2019)
Jason Vlogs Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2019)
JillianTubeHD Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2016)
Karina Garcia Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
KidCity Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
MarMar Land Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2020)
Onyx Family Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2017)
Morphle
Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Stop, Breathe & Think Kids: Mindful Games
TVY • Kids • TV Series (2017)
The Furchester Hotel
TVY • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
LeapFrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Great Shape Mystery
Animation, Family • Movie (2015)
LeapFrog: Adventures in Shapeville Park
Adventure, Kids • Movie (2013)
LeapFrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade
Animation, Family • Movie (2014)
LeapFrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team
Animation, Family • Movie (2014)
LeapFrog: Phonics Farm
Animation, Family • Movie (2011)
Sophie La Girafe
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2017)
Scratch Garden Smiles & Smarts by pocket.watch
Kids • TV Series (2020)
LeapFrog: Numberland
Animation, Family • Movie (2012)
LeapFrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers
Animation, Family • Movie (2015)
LeapFrog: The Magnificent Museum of Opposite Words
Animation, Family • Movie (2013)
Sesame Street
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (1969)
MythBusters Jr.
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
MasterChef Junior
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2013)
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Doozers
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Dot
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2019)
Charlie & the Numbers
TVY • Kids, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Songs & Rhymes
TVY • Kids, Music • TV Series (2014)
Bath & Bed
TVY • Kids, Music • TV Series (2011)
BabyRiki
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Little Baby Bum
TVY • Animation, Family • TV Series (2017)

Uplifting & Heartwarming

UglyDolls
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Wonder Park
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Full House (1987)
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1987)
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2010)
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Holly Hobbie
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Endlings
TVPG • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Find Me in Paris
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2018)

Shows to Make You Giggle

Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
We Bare Bears
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
The Thundermans
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Rugrats
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
Animaniacs
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Unikitty
TVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon Adventures
TVG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1990)
Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Gravity Falls
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)

Superheroes

Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Max Steel
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2000)
Supernoobs
TVG • Animation, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Danny Phantom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2004)
My Life As A Teenage Robot
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2003)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
The Thundermans
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)

Classic Cartoons

Rugrats
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
Animaniacs
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon Adventures
TVG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1990)
Doug
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1991)
Pinky & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (1995)
Pinky, Elmyra & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)
Tiny Toon Adventures: Night Ghoulery
TVG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1995)