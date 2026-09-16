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City Of Blood
Paranormal State
The Beauty
Paranormal Lockdown
IT: Welcome to Derry
Horror TV
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Horror TV
City Of Blood
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Paranormal State
TV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2007)
The Beauty
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Paranormal Lockdown
TV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2016)
IT: Welcome to Derry
TVMA • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2025)
Ghost Adventures
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Gannibal
TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Light Shop
International, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Grotesquerie
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
OUT THERE: Crimes of the Paranormal
Supernatural, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Wreck
TVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Ash vs Evil Dead
TVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The Third Day
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Wayward Pines
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
30 Coins
TVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2021)
Lovecraft Country
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Helstrom
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2020)
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Castle Rock
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
The X-Files
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
Freakish
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
True Blood
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Penny Dreadful
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2014)
Scream Queens
TV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
The Strain
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
The Fades
TV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Light as a Feather
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Monsterland
TVMA • Horror • TV Series (2020)
American Horror Stories
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)