City Of Blood
City Of Blood
Paranormal State
Paranormal State
The Beauty
The Beauty
Paranormal Lockdown
Paranormal Lockdown
IT: Welcome to Derry
IT: Welcome to Derry

Horror TV

Watch Horror TV with any Hulu plan starting at $11.99/month
 
Horror TV
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Paranormal StateTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2007)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Paranormal LockdownTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2016)
IT: Welcome to DerryTVMA • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2025)
Ghost AdventuresTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
GannibalTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Light ShopInternational, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
GrotesquerieTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
OUT THERE: Crimes of the ParanormalSupernatural, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
WreckTVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Ash vs Evil DeadTVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The Third DayTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Wayward PinesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
30 CoinsTVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2021)
Lovecraft CountryTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
HelstromTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2020)
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Castle RockTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
FreakishTV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Penny DreadfulTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2014)
Scream QueensTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
MonsterlandTVMA • Horror • TV Series (2020)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)