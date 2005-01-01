9 seasons available (208 episodes)

How I Met Your MotherHow I Met Your Mother

A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realizes that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.more

A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It a...More

Starring: Josh RadnorJason SegelCobie Smulders

TV14ComedySitcomTV Series2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

How I Met Your Mother

A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realizes that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.

Starring: Josh RadnorJason SegelCobie SmuldersNeil Patrick HarrisAlyson Hannigan

TV14ComedySitcomTV Series2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

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