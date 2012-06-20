A young man becomes a surprise dad to a baby girl when she's left on his doorstep by an ex-girlfriend. He decides to raise the baby with the help of his mother, his brother Danny, his best buddy Tucker and his close female friend, Riley, who harbors a secret crush on him.more
A young man becomes a surprise dad to a baby girl when she's left...More
Starring: Jean-Luc BilodeauTahj MowryDerek Theler
Creator: Dan Berendsen
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A young man becomes a surprise dad to a baby girl when she's left on his doorstep by an ex-girlfriend. He decides to raise the baby with the help of his mother, his brother Danny, his best buddy Tucker and his close female friend, Riley, who harbors a secret crush on him.
About this Show
Baby Daddy
A young man becomes a surprise dad to a baby girl when she's left on his doorstep by an ex-girlfriend. He decides to raise the baby with the help of his mother, his brother Danny, his best buddy Tucker and his close female friend, Riley, who harbors a secret crush on him.