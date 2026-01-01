Limited Time Offer

Get Hulu + Live TV for
$99.99/mo.
$49.99 for 1 month

For a limited time, get 50% off your first month of Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN. With no-hassle setup, no hidden fees, and unlimited DVR, you get your favorite movies, shows, and sports along with 100+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities. Additional terms apply.




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Watch NFL Games All Season Long

Get Hulu + Live TV and watch your favorite NFL teams on ABC, CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and NFL Network.

Watch Live TV From 100+ Channels

Stream your favorite live sports, breaking news, and current shows on top national and local networks. Also get full access to the entire Hulu streaming library.
ABC ABC NEWS LIVE ACC Network Adult Swim A&E ANIMAL PLANET ANTENNA TV BET BIG TEN BLOOMBERG BRAVO CARTOON NETWORK CBS CBS NEWS LIVE CBS SPORTS NETWORK CHARGE! CMT CNBC CNN CNN INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CENTRAL COMEDY.TV COMET COZI TV CRIME INVESTIGATION CSPAN CSPAN2 CSPAN3 THE CW DABL DISCOVERY (EAST & WEST) Discovery Turbo DISNEY CHANNEL DISNEY CHANNEL JR DISNEY XD E! ESPN ESPN2 ESPN NEWS ESPN U FanDuel TV FOOD NETWORK FOX FOX BUSINESS FOX NEWS FOX SPORTS 1 FOX SPORTS 2 FOX Soul FOX Weather FREEFORM FX FXM FXX FYI GALAVISION GAME SHOW NETWORK GET GOLF Channel GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY THE GRIO Hallmark Channel Hallmark Mystery HGTV HISTORY HLN INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY JUSTICE CENTRAL LIFETIME LIVE NOW FROM FOX LOCALISH LMN Magnolia MLB MS NOW MTV NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC WILD NBC NBC News Now NBC True CRMZ NEWS NATION NEWS MAX NFL NETWORK NICKELODEON NICK JR OWN OXYGEN PARAMOUNT NEWORK PBS PBS KIDS POP QVC ROAR SEC NETWORK SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL STARTTV SYFY T2 TBS TCM TELEMUNDO The Nest TLC TNT TRAVEL NETWORK TRU TV TUDN TV LAND Unimas Univision USA VEVO 80s VEVO 90s VEVO COUNTRY VEVO HIP HOP VEVO POP VH1 VICE THE WEATHER CHANNEL World at War
Say Goodbye To Extra Cable Fees
+ LIVE TV
Cable/Satellite TV Providers
Broadcast TV fee
$0
Regional sports fee*
$0
Set-top box or related rental fees
$0
Miscellaneous administrative/ convenience fees
$0
*Some cable providers charge a regional sports fee.

Watch all your favorites

Watch Live and On-Demand TV from 100+ top channels including sports and news. Stream full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, current episodes, Hulu Originals, and more on Hulu, along with endless entertainment on Disney+ and live sports on ESPN.

TV that gets you

Enjoy personalized profiles and custom TV lineups. Browse and flip through channels with our Live Guide. Record live TV with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Stream on multiple devices at home or on the go.

Hassle-free TV

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments. If you find it isn't for you, easily cancel online or by calling us.
ENTERTAINMENT FOR EVERY DAY

Tons of shows and movies with Hulu

Stream full seasons of exclusive series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.

Live Sports
Catch your games at home or on the go. Stream live games from major college and pro leagues including the NCAA®, NBA, NHL, NFL, and more.

GET THIS DEAL

Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only $49.99/mo for 1 mo, then $99.99/mo (or then-current regular monthly price). Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

Breaking News
Keep pace with what's going on locally and globally with trusted opinions from all the top news networks.

GET THIS DEAL

Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only $49.99/mo for 1 mo, then $99.99/mo (or then-current regular monthly price). Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

Biggest Events
Spectacular, can't-miss moments like the Olympics, Grammys®, Oscars®, Emmys®, and more.

GET THIS DEAL

Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only $49.99/mo for 1 mo, then $99.99/mo (or then-current regular monthly price). Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

Select Your Live TV Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
LIMITED TIME OFFER
logo
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select
logo
Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select
Monthly price
$99.99/mo.$49.99 for 1 month^
$109.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Live sports with ESPNLive sports with ESPN
Live sports with ESPN
Live sports with ESPN
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
Live TV on Hulu with 100+ top channels. No cable required.Live TV on Hulu with 100+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV on Hulu with 100+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV on Hulu with 100+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with Unlimited DVRRecord Live TV with Unlimited DVR
Record Live TV with Unlimited DVR
Record Live TV with Unlimited DVR
^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities. Additional terms apply.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
Live TV channels will include ad breaks

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
Sports Add-onSports Add-on
Sports Add-on
Sports Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.

Customize With Add-Ons

Premium Networks
Unlimited Screens
Network Add-Ons
Max logo
Add HBO Max to your Hulu plan to watch some of the most addictive series, hit movies, comedy specials, and more. +$10.99/month.
Cinemax logo
Add Cinemax to instantly access hundreds of hit movies, action-packed original series, and more. +$9.99/month.
Showtime logo
Add Paramount+ with SHOWTIME to watch hours of award-winning series plus top movies, thoughtful documentaries, poignant comedy, and thrilling sports. +$13.99/month.
STARZ logo
Add STARZ - with a deep library of visionary original series, hit movies and groundbreaking docuseries, STARZ brings diverse perspectives to life through bold storytelling. +$11.99/month.
Unlimited Screen

UNLIMITED SCREENS

For everyone in the home

  • Upgrade to watch on unlimited screens at home
  • Plus, enjoy 3 screens when you’re on the go
Premium network restrictions apply

Entertainment Add-on

Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, BET Her, Boomerang, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Hallmark Family, Military History Channel, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Toons, Science, and Teen Nick.

LEARN MORE →

Español Add-on

Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, Universo, N+ Foro, Tlnovelas, Bandamax, De Película, De Pelîcula Clásico, Telehit, and Telehit Música.

LEARN MORE →

Sports Add-On

Catch all the action with the Sports Add-on. Stream every touchdown from every game, every Sunday during the NFL regular season with NFL RedZone, along with a wide array of live sports from motorsports (Racer Network) and horse racing (FanDuel Racing) to hunting and fishing (Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel).

LEARN MORE →

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

Mac & PC

Hulu.com

Apple

iPhone & iPad

Android

Phones & tablets

Roku

Select models

Amazon

Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

4th Generation

Chromecast

Xbox

Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S

Samsung

Select TV models

LG

Select TV models

Nintendo Switch

Android TV

Select models

PlayStation 4 & 5

Vizio

Select TV models

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.