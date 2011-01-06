1 season available (24 episodes)

Puella Magi Madoka MagicaPuella Magi Madoka Magica

She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time. Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn't know if it happened by chance or by fate. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny. This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls.more

She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from t...More

Starring: Cristina ValenzuelaChristine Marie CabanosSarah Anne Williams

Creators: Ume AokiAtsuhiro IwakamiAkiyuki Shinbo

TV14FantasyInternationalScience FictionAnimeTV Series2011
  • hd

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About this Show

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time. Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn't know if it happened by chance or by fate. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny. This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls.

Starring: Cristina ValenzuelaChristine Marie CabanosSarah Anne WilliamsCassandra Lee MorrisLauren Landa

Creators: Ume AokiAtsuhiro IwakamiAkiyuki ShinboGen Urobuchi

TV14FantasyInternationalScience FictionAnimeTV Series2011
  • hd

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