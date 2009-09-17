14 seasons available (143 episodes)

ArcherArcher

The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.more

The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer m...More

Starring: H. Jon BenjaminJessica WalterAisha Tyler

Creator: Adam Reed

TVMAAdventureSpiesActionAdult AnimationAnimationComedyTV Series2009
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Archer Series Finale Event - Into The Cold
Archer S14 - Trailer
Archer S13 - Trailer
Archer Official Series Trailer

About this Show

Archer

The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.

Starring: H. Jon BenjaminJessica WalterAisha TylerJudy GreerChris Parnell

Creator: Adam Reed

TVMAAdventureSpiesActionAdult AnimationAnimationComedyTV Series2009
  • 5.1
  • hd

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