During a mission on Mobius to rescue Cream the Rabbit and Cheese the Chao from Dr. Eggman's headquarters, Sonic and his friends are caught in an explosion that transports them to another dimension occupied by humans.more
During a mission on Mobius to rescue Cream the Rabbit and Cheese ...More
Starring: Jason GriffithSuzanne GoldishMike Pollock
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During a mission on Mobius to rescue Cream the Rabbit and Cheese the Chao from Dr. Eggman's headquarters, Sonic and his friends are caught in an explosion that transports them to another dimension occupied by humans.
Starring: Jason GriffithSuzanne GoldishMike PollockLisa OrtizAmy Palant
About this Show
Sonic X
During a mission on Mobius to rescue Cream the Rabbit and Cheese the Chao from Dr. Eggman's headquarters, Sonic and his friends are caught in an explosion that transports them to another dimension occupied by humans.
Starring: Jason GriffithSuzanne GoldishMike PollockLisa OrtizAmy Palant