Power Book III: Raising Kanan

TVMADramaCrimeLegal • TV Series2021

A chronicle of the early years of Kanan Stark.

Episode 1

Back in the Day

Its 1991 in South Jamaica, Queens, and 15-year-old Kanan Stark is eager to join his family's growing drug business, led by his mother, Raquel "Raq" Thomas.
Episode 2

Reaping and Sowing

After a rival crewmember is killed, Raq does whatever is necessary to get the target off Kanan's back.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Season 1 Trailer

About this Show

Starring: Malcolm M. MaysMekai CurtisOmar EppsHailey KilgorePatina Miller

Creator: Sascha Penn

