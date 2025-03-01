"Million Dollar Zombie Flips" follows James Dainard and his team as they flip zombie houses in the Seattle area. James brings the cash and teams up with a new flipper. Following James' plan, the new flipper is in charge of the renovation.more
"Million Dollar Zombie Flips" follows James Dainard and his team ...More
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"Million Dollar Zombie Flips" follows James Dainard and his team as they flip zombie houses in the Seattle area. James brings the cash and teams up with a new flipper. Following James' plan, the new flipper is in charge of the renovation.
About this Show
Million Dollar Zombie Flips
"Million Dollar Zombie Flips" follows James Dainard and his team as they flip zombie houses in the Seattle area. James brings the cash and teams up with a new flipper. Following James' plan, the new flipper is in charge of the renovation.