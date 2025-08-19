Chained in a soundproof box by the man who stalked her for over a decade, Samantha must rely on her mind to survive. As she escapes, she faces a brutal choice: put Christopher behind bars on lesser charges or risk everything in pursuit of justice.more
Chained in a soundproof box by the man who stalked her for over a...More
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Chained in a soundproof box by the man who stalked her for over a decade, Samantha must rely on her mind to survive. As she escapes, she faces a brutal choice: put Christopher behind bars on lesser charges or risk everything in pursuit of justice.
About this Show
Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror
Chained in a soundproof box by the man who stalked her for over a decade, Samantha must rely on her mind to survive. As she escapes, she faces a brutal choice: put Christopher behind bars on lesser charges or risk everything in pursuit of justice.