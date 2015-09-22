2 seasons available (22 episodes)

Scream QueensScream Queens

SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series. The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto, the executive producers of GLEE and “American Horror Story.” The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders.more

SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology seri...More

Starring: Emma RobertsJamie Lee CurtisLea Michele

TV14ThrillerMysteryHorrorComedyTV Series2015
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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About this Show

Scream Queens

SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series. The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto, the executive producers of GLEE and “American Horror Story.” The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders.

Starring: Emma RobertsJamie Lee CurtisLea MicheleAbigail BreslinBillie Lourd

TV14ThrillerMysteryHorrorComedyTV Series2015
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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