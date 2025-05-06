Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

Murder Has Two FacesMurder Has Two Faces

In the shadow of a highly publicized tragedy, an eerily similar crime is overlooked. GMA’s Robin Roberts shines new light on the victims largely ignored.more

In the shadow of a highly publicized tragedy, an eerily similar c...More

TV14CrimeTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

Episodes

Murder Has Two Faces - Trailer

About this Show

In the shadow of a highly publicized tragedy, an eerily similar crime is overlooked. GMA’s Robin Roberts shines new light on the victims largely ignored.

