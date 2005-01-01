25 seasons available (380 episodes)

Hell's KitchenHell's Kitchen

An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspiring restaurateurs competing for world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval and the chance to become America’s next culinary star.more

An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspir...More

Starring: Gordon Ramsay

TV14Cooking & FoodRealityTV Series2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Hell's Kitchen Season 25 First Look
Fresh Hell
Meet The Blue Team (Season 22)
Meet The Red Team (Season 22)
Hell's Kitchen S22 - Trailer
Ariel Takes The Lead
Bret Serves Raw Chicken
The Contestants Have Their Final Diner Service
The Contestants' Parents Come To Hell's Kitchen
Gordon Has A Final Surprise For Ariel & MIa
Gordon Meets The Final Two At Six Flags
Mia & Ariel Arrive At Six Flags Magic Mountain
Mia Makes Her Own Menu
Mia Takes Lead In The Kitchen
Roe Under Cooks The Pork
Preview: Will It Be A Rookie Or A Veteran? from "A Rollercoaster Ride; The Grand Finale"
The Final Four Are Tested from "Whatâ€™s Your Motto?"
The Final Four Vote Who Should Be Eliminated from "Whatâ€™s Your Motto?"
Gordon Introduces The Next Challenge from "Whatâ€™s Your Motto?"
Preview: Before One Is Sent Home They Quit
Bret Has Trouble In The Meat Station from "An Episode of Firsts"
Bret Reflects On His Past from "An Episode of Firsts"
Motto Takes Over The Fish Station from "An Episode of Firsts"
Preview: It's Down To The Top Five from "An Episode of Firsts"
Preview: The LA Rams Are In Hell's Kitchen from "An Episode of Firsts"
Gordon Explains The Second Challenge from "Break on Through"
Gordon Reveals The Black Jackets from "Break on Through"
Mia Joins The Red Team from "Break on Through"
Mia Tells Ariel She Is Ready To Step Up from "Break on Through"
Which Cook Will Breakthrough?
Gordon Wants The Contestants To Get Romantic from "Devilish Desserts"
Tensions Are High Between The Red Team from "Devilish Desserts"
Trev Forgets To Put The Crust On The Lamb from "Devilish Desserts"
Prepare for a Meltdown
The Red Team Under Cooks The Veal Dinners
Trev Breaks The Ice Cream Turner
The Blue Team Plays Hard & Works Hard
The Red Team Express Their Frustrations
Trev & Jose Struggle with the Salmon
A Season Worth Of Screaming
Bret Seeks Medical Attention from "One Hell of a Party"
The Girls Let Loose At The Villa from "One Hell of a Party"
Gordon Ramsay Brings Out Some Old Pictures from "One Hell of a Party"
Kanae Can't Slice The Tuna from "One Hell of a Party"
Gordon's Daughter Wants One Thing For Her Birthday
Bret Gets Emotional
Each Teams Decides Who Should Leave The Kitchen
The First Three To Leave The Kitchen Will Have A Cook Off
Preview: A Vet Makes A Rookie Mistake
The Red Team Struggles To Finish Their Dishes
The Blue Team Argues Amongst Each Other
Chris Battles With Mental Demons
The Cooks Meet Mr. Potato Head For The Next Challenge
Pan-Seared Branzino
The Blue Team Struggles To Find Confidence
Chef Ramsay Introduces The Protein That Will Be Cooked
The Moment Gordon Is Speechless
The Women Get To Play Virtual Reality Video Games
Brick Chicken Recipe From The Hell's Kitchen Cookbook
This Sounds Like Hell
Preview: Over Worked & Undercooked
Bret Lets The Blue Team Down
It's Snowing In Hell's Kitchen
The Red Team Burns A Pork Chop
Things Are Going From Soup To Nuts
The Red Team Arrives in Palm Springs
Preview: Everyone Clashes With Jen
The Blue Team Rallies Together to Finish Strong
Chef Ramsay Introduces The United States Marine Corps
Gizzy Overcooks the Fish

About this Show

Hell's Kitchen

An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspiring restaurateurs competing for world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval and the chance to become America’s next culinary star.

Starring: Gordon Ramsay

TV14Cooking & FoodRealityTV Series2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

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