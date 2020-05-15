Original • 3 seasons available (30 episodes)

The GreatThe Great

EMMY® WINNING The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. A fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter. Incorporating historical facts occasionally, the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.more

EMMY® WINNING The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the r...More

Starring: Elle FanningNicholas HoultPhoebe Fox

Creator: Tony McNamara

TVMADramaHistoryComedySitcomTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
The Great S3 - Trailer
Ensemble
The Great S2 Trailer
Learning to Rule
Making Greatness
Mother Russia
Writing Russia's Future
Made by Her: Hulu X Reframe
Bringing the Wild, Decadent World of ‘The Great’ to Life
Female Rise to Power
The Writing of the Great
Inside the Series
Loosely Based On Historical Facts
The Great Trailer
Date Announcement

About this Show

The Great

EMMY® WINNING The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. A fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter. Incorporating historical facts occasionally, the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

Starring: Elle FanningNicholas HoultPhoebe FoxAdam GodleyGwilym Lee

Creator: Tony McNamara

TVMADramaHistoryComedySitcomTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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