8 seasons available (144 episodes)

The RookieThe Rookie

Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.more

Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nola...More

Starring: Nathan FillionMekia CoxAlyssa Diaz

Creator: Alexi Hawley

TV14DramaCrimeLegalTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
John and Bailey Get Some Upsetting News
Sneak Peek: FBI Backup
Tim Tells Lucy How Much He Appreciates Her Kindness
Blair Asks Nolan to Get Her an Immunity Deal
Sneak Peek: Blair Calls Monica
Bailey Makes a Decision About IVF
Lucy Gets a Birthday Card From Kojo
Sneak Peek: Investigating an Attack on Monica
Sneak Peek: Regaining Sgt. Grey's Trust
Tamara Moves Out and Tim Asks For Help
John and Bailey Decide to Try For a Baby
Sneak Peek: Bailey Wants a Baby
Tim Breaks Up With Lucy
John and Bailey Consider Fostering a Child
Sneak Peek: An Urgent Call Interrupts Date Night
Sneak Peek: Thorsen is Back!
Tim Rushes to Lucy in the Hospital
Sneak Peek: Aaron Gets Advice About Celina
Tim is There for Lucy At the End of a Tough Day
Celebrating the 100th Episode
John Nolan and Bailey Get Married!
Nolan and Bailey's Wedding Gets a Change of Venue
The Rookie S6 - Trailer
Sneak Peek: The Curse of the Last Shift
Angela and Wesley Call to Announce Their Baby Arrived
Tim and Lucy Talk Seriously About Undercover Work
Detective Lopez Uses Her Pregnancy to Get a Confession
Two Couples at the End of a Long Day
Tim and Lucy Finish Their Latest Interview
Detective Nyla Harper Tells Monica Where She Stands
Chen Tells Bradford She's "Sorry, Not Sorry"
Angela and Wesley Talk About What's Next
Lucy Tells Tamara She Always Has a Home with Her
The Team Works on a Secret Trade for Tim
Bradford Tells Grey About Dating Lucy
Bradford and Chen Coach Little League
Nyla and James Have a Big Question for Angela and Wesley
Bradford Asks Chen Out on a Date
Chen Talks to Thorsen About Breaking Up with Chris
Wesley is Forced to Publicly Apologize to a Criminal
Bradford Tells Chen About His Breakup
Angela's Mom Makes a Toast to Her
Rosalind Tells Nolan Her Endgame
Officer John Nolan Shares a Few Words of Wisdom With His New Rookie
Bradford Tells Chen to Go to Undercover School
John Nolan Decides How to Spend His "Golden Ticket"
AANHPI Heritage Month: Making Spring Rolls with Melissa O'Neil
Tim and Lucy Prepare to Go Undercover
Tim Pulls a Prank on Lucy
Simone Clark Heads Back to the Academy
John Nolan Gives FBI Trainee Simone Clark Some Advice
Bradford Gives Lucy That Dance He Owes Her
Lucy Decides Not to Testify
A Reality Show Exonerates Rookie Officer Aaron Thorsen
Grey and Nolan Exchange Good Advice
Nolan and Harper Meet Skip Tracer Randy's Girlfriend
Aaron Talks to Nyla About Wanting to Get Justice
Nolan Gets in Trouble with the Union President
Nyla and James Talk About the Future
John Tells Bailey That He Still Loves Her
Wesley and James Decide to Work Together
Nolan Meets Someone From Bailey's Past
Bradford Endorses Nolan for Union Rep
Wesley Comes Forward as a Cooperating Witness
Sgt. Grey Talks to Wesley About His Latest Clients
Bradford Calls an End of Watch for a Retiring Officer
Lucy Makes a Decision About Her Future
Nolan's Brother Pete Comes Clean About Why He's in Town
Sneak Peek: Bradford's Halloween Horror Story
Elijah Gives Wesley a Final Warning

About this Show

The Rookie

Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.

Starring: Nathan FillionMekia CoxAlyssa DiazRichard T. JonesTitus Makin

Creator: Alexi Hawley

TV14DramaCrimeLegalTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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