Jellyfish attacks are on the rise around the world and the most lethal of these stings can cause death in three minutes. Why are these primitive creatures taking over our oceans and threatening humans and marine life?more
Jellyfish attacks are on the rise around the world and the most l...More
Starring: Maurice ClemonsJeffrey MeldrumMark Peterson
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Jellyfish attacks are on the rise around the world and the most lethal of these stings can cause death in three minutes. Why are these primitive creatures taking over our oceans and threatening humans and marine life?
Starring: Maurice ClemonsJeffrey MeldrumMark PetersonPeter SchmitzDoug Hajicek
About this Show
MonsterQuest: Deadly Jellyfish
Jellyfish attacks are on the rise around the world and the most lethal of these stings can cause death in three minutes. Why are these primitive creatures taking over our oceans and threatening humans and marine life?
Starring: Maurice ClemonsJeffrey MeldrumMark PetersonPeter SchmitzDoug Hajicek