After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.more
After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on ...More
Starring: Yara ShahidiTrevor JacksonDiggy Simmons
Creators: Kenya BarrisLarry Wilmore
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After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.
Starring: Yara ShahidiTrevor JacksonDiggy SimmonsMarcus ScribnerDaniella Perkins
Creators: Kenya BarrisLarry Wilmore
About this Show
Grown-ish
After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.
Starring: Yara ShahidiTrevor JacksonDiggy SimmonsMarcus ScribnerDaniella Perkins
Creators: Kenya BarrisLarry Wilmore