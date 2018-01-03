6 seasons available (105 episodes)

Grown-ishGrown-ish

After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.more

After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on ...More

Starring: Yara ShahidiTrevor JacksonDiggy Simmons

Creators: Kenya BarrisLarry Wilmore

TV14Black StoriesTeenComedySitcomTV Series2018
  • hd

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EpisodesThe -ish UniverseYara's FavsMarcus' FavsExtrasDetails
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
Mixed-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Crew LoveTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2018)
In My FeelingsTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2019)
Only HumanTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2019)
Age Ain't Nothing But A NumberTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2020)
OK Not To Be OKTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2022)
A BOY IS A GUN*TV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2021)
The Gift of HungerTVPG • Black Stories, Family • Episode (2014)
HopeTV14 • Black Stories, Family • Episode (2016)
Liberal ArtsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • Episode (2017)
Purple RainTVPG • Black Stories, Family • Episode (2018)
Self CareTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2019)
Know YourselfTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2021)
This Is What You Came ForTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2022)
Certified Lover BoyTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2022)
The A TeamTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2023)
Right My WrongsTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • Episode (2023)
The TalkTV14 • Black Stories, Family • Episode (2014)
The NodTVPG • Black Stories, Family • Episode (2014)
The DozensTVPG • Black Stories, Family • Episode (2015)
JuneteenthTV14 • Black Stories, Family • Episode (2017)
Grown-ish Final Season Trailer
Grownish S5 Trailer
Grown-ish Season Five Trailer
Freeform’s grown-ish | Zoey’s Doing It Big
Grown-ish | Season 3 Official Trailer

About this Show

Grown-ish

After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.

Starring: Yara ShahidiTrevor JacksonDiggy SimmonsMarcus ScribnerDaniella Perkins

Creators: Kenya BarrisLarry Wilmore

TV14Black StoriesTeenComedySitcomTV Series2018
  • hd

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